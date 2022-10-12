BRD vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Elite Group D

Baroda (BRD) will take on Saurashtra (SAU) in the Elite Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 on Wednesday, October 12, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the BRD vs SAU Dream11 Prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Baroda ended the 2021 season's league table in sixth place, while Saurashtra finished second in the points table.

Saurashtra will give it their all to win the match, but Baroda are a relatively better team and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BRD vs SAU Match Details

The Elite Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 will be played on October 12 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The game is set to take place at 11.00 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BRD vs SAU, Elite Group D Match

Date and Time: October 12, 2022, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

BRD vs SAU Form Guide

BRD - Will be playing their first match

SAU - Will be playing their first match

BRD vs SAU Probable Playing XI

BRD Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Vishnu Solanki (wk), Mitesh Patel, Ambati Rayudu, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Harsh Desai, Safvan Patel, Krunal Pandya, Atit Sheth, Ninad Rathva, Kartik Kakade, and Chinta Gandhi.

SAU Playing XI

No major injury updates

Sheldon Jackson (wk), Tarang Gohel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Samarth Vyas, Jay Gohil, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Parth Chauhan, Yuvraj Chudasama, Kushang Patel, and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

BRD vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Jackson

S Jackson, who has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. V Solanki is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Rayudu

A Rayudu and C Pujara are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Desai is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

K Pandya

K Pandya and C Jani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Mankad is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

J Unadkat

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Unadkat and V Aaron. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. N Rathva is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BRD vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

K Pandya

K Pandya will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

A Rayudu

Since the pitch is good for batters, you can make A Rayadu the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and can play crucial innings in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for BRD vs SAU, Elite Group D Match

J Unadkat

A Rayadu

C Pujara

K Pandya

C Jani

Baroda vs Saurashtra Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Baroda vs Saurashtra Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Baroda vs Saurashtra Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Jackson, V Solanki

Batters: C Pujara, A Rayudu, H Desai

All-rounders: K Pandya, C Jani, P Mankad

Bowlers: J Unadkat, V Aaron, N Rathva

Baroda vs Saurashtra Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Baroda vs Saurashtra Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Jackson

Batters: C Pujara, A Rayudu, H Desai

All-rounders: K Pandya, C Jani, P Mankad, A Sheth

Bowlers: J Unadkat, L Meriwala, N Rathva

Poll : 0 votes