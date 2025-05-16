BRD vs SPS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025, Match 2

The second match of the West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025 will see Brownhill Dolphins (BRD) squaring off against Sandy Point Snappers (SPS) at the Warner Park in Basseterre on Friday, May 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BRD vs SPS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Brownhill Dolphins had a mediocre 2024 season as they lost the third place playoff match to St. Paul's Barracudas by 42 runs. Sandy Point Snappers, on the other hand, were runners-up of the 2024 season as they lost the finals to Molineaux Blue Runners by 9 wickets.

These two teams have played two matches against each other. Sandy Point Snappers have won both the matches.

BRD vs SPS Match Details

The second match of the West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025 will be played on May 16 at the Warner Park in Basseterre. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BRD vs SPS, 2nd Match

Date and Time: 16th May 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre

Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park in Basseterre is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match.

BRD vs SPS Form Guide

BRD - Will be playing their first match

SPS - Will be playing their first match

BRD vs SPS Probable Playing XI

BRD Playing XI

No injury updates

Colin Archibald ©, Deran Benta, Carlton Bowen-Tuckett, Jaden Carmichael, Zachary Carter, Rondre Daniel, Treon Daniel, Krishna Girdhar, J’Hadone Herbert, Tyrese Jeffers, Micah McKenzie

SPS Playing XI

No injury updates

Theron Bussue ©, Lyhte Browne, Jamie Cornelius, Curdel Crooke, Walton Edwards, Jahmar Hamilton, Tyri Jeffers, Jelani Joseph, Jamali Lynch, Ashmead Nedd, Kian Pemberton

BRD vs SPS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Bowen

C Bowen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. J Hamilton is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

J Liburd

A Browne and J Liburd are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. J Anderson is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. J Cornelius is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

C Archibald

A Williams and C Archibald are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. C Archibald will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. J Joseph is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

J Carmichael

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Carmichael and K Pemberton. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. J Carmichael will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. A Nedd is another good bowler for today's match.

BRD vs SPS match captain and vice-captain choices

C Bowen

C Bowen is one of the most crucial picks from Brownhill Dolphins as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties in today's match.

C Archibald

C Archibald is another crucial pick from the Brownhill Dolphins squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for BRD vs SPS, 2nd Match

J Carmichael

C Archibald

C Bowen

A Williams

J Liburd

Brownhill Dolphins vs Sandy Point Snappers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Brownhill Dolphins vs Sandy Point Snappers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Hamilton, C Bowen

Batters: J Liburd, A Browne

All-rounders: C Archibald, A Williams, J Joseph, L Browne

Bowlers: J Carmichael, A Nedd, K Pemberton

Brownhill Dolphins vs Sandy Point Snappers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Hamilton, C Bowen

Batters: J Liburd, J Cornelius, W Edwards

All-rounders: C Archibald, A Williams, J Joseph, L Browne, T Jeffers

Bowlers: J Carmichael

