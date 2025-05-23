BRD vs STB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025, Match 10

The 10th match of the West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025 will see Brownhill Dolphins (BRD) squaring off against St. Paul's Barracudas (STB). The match will take place at Warner Park in Basseterre on Friday, May 23. Here's all you need to know about the BRD vs STB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Brownhill Dolphins have won one of their last three matches. They won their last match against Molineaux Blue Runners by 15 runs. St. Paul's Barracudas, too, have won one of their last three matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Sandy Point Snappers by 90 runs

These two teams have played a total of two matches. St. Paul's Barracudas have won both the matches.

BRD vs STB Match Details

The 10th match of the West Indies T20 Cool & Smooth 2025 will be played on May 23 at the Warner Park in Basseterre at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BRD vs STB, 10th Match

Date and Time: 23rd May 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre

Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park in Basseterre is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Molineaux Blue Runners and Government Road Stingrays, where a total of 318 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

BRD vs STB Form Guide

BRD - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

STB - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

BRD vs STB Probable Playing XI

BRD Playing XI

No injury updates

Colin Archibald ©, Jaden Carmichael, Micah Mckenzie, Rajani Didder, Deran Benta, Zachary Carter, Israel Morton, Shaquan Pemberton, J’HadoneHerbert, Tyrese Jeffers(wk), Jedd Joseph

STB Playing XI

No injury updates

Cameron Pennyfeather ©, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kasim Challenger, Justin Amurdan, Lawshorn Bergan, Shelton Forbes, Caiden Francis, Elijah Lewis, Kaivalya Mishra, Tariq Newman, Nathan Sealy

BRD vs STB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Forbes

S Forbes is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 78 runs in the last three matches. T Jeffers is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

C Pennyfeather

D Benta and C Pennyfeather are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. C Pennyfeather is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 101 runs and taken one wicket in the last three matches. E Lewis is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

J Joseph

J Joseph and C Archibald are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. J Joseph will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 51 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches. Z Carter is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

M McKenzie

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Mishra and M McKenzie. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. M McKenzie will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken six wickets in the last two matches. N Sealy is another good bowler for today's match.

BRD vs STB match captain and vice-captain choices

J Joseph

J Joseph is one of the most crucial picks from Brownhill Dolphins, as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 51 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches.

M McKenzie

M McKenzie is another crucial pick from the Brownhill Dolphins squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has taken six wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BRD vs STB, 10th Match

C Archibald

J Joseph

M McKenzie

C Pennyfeather

K Mishra

Brownhill Dolphins vs St. Paul's Barracudas Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Brownhill Dolphins vs St. Paul's Barracudas Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Forbes

Batters: C Pennyfeather

All-rounders: C Archibald, J Joseph, Z Carter, K Esdaille

Bowlers: J Carmichael, M McKenzie, N Sealy, T Newman, K Mishra

Brownhill Dolphins vs St. Paul's Barracudas Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Forbes

Batters: C Pennyfeather, D Benta

All-rounders: C Archibald, J Joseph

Bowlers: J Carmichael, M McKenzie, N Sealy, T Newman, K Mishra, C Francis

