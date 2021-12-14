BRD vs TN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B Match

Baroda (BRD) will be up against Tamil Nadu (TN) in an Elite Group B Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture at the KCA Cricket Ground in Mangalapuram on Tuesday.

Baroda have won only one out of four Vijay Hazare Trophy matches and are currently fifth in the Elite Group B points table. They lost their last game to Karnataka by six wickets. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, have won three of their four Vijay Hazare Trophy matches and currently find themselves atop the Elite Group B standings. They fell to a one-run defeat in their last match against Puducherry.

BRD vs TN Probable Playing 11 Today

BRD XI

Kedar Devdhar (C), Aditya Waghmode, Mitesh Patel (WK), Bhanu Pania, Krunal Pandya, Dhruv Patel, Atit Sheth, Abhimanyu Rajput, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Karthik Kakade.

TN XI

N Jagadeesan (C), Hari Nishanth, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Washington Sundar, Baba Indrajith, Jagatheesan Kousik, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, R Silambarasan.

Match Details

BRD vs TN, Elite Group B Match, Vijay Hazare Trophy

Date and Time: 14th December 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the KCA Cricket Ground is a balanced one where batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board, with the average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue being 270 runs.

Today’s BRD vs TN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dinesh Karthik: Karthik has batted exceptionally well in the last couple of matches, scoring 184 runs at a strike rate of 91.08. He is also Tamil Nadu's leading run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Batters

Baba Indrajith: Indrajith has scored 164 runs at a strike rate of 73.54 in four matches. He is a top-quality batter who could also play a big knock on Tuesday.

Aditya Waghmode: Waghmode has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has scored 49 runs at a strike rate of close to 60 in two matches.

All-rounders

Washington Sundar: Sundar has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 5.08 while also scoring 69 runs in four outings.

Krunal Pandya: Pandya is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has scored 80 runs and taken five wickets at an economy rate of 3.42 in four matches.

Bowlers

Manimaran Siddharth: Siddharth has bowled exceptionally well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scalping nine wickets, including his best figures of 4/23. He can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Lukman Meriwala: Meriwala has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 3.51 and also scored 13 runs in four matches. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRD vs TN Dream11 prediction team

Manimaran Siddharth (TN) - 248 points

Washington Sundar (TN) - 199 points

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (TN) - 176 points

Baba Indrajith (TN) - 128 points

Shahrukh Khan (TN) - 100 points

Important Stats for BRD vs TN Dream11 prediction team

Dinesh Karthik: 184 runs in 4 matches; SR - 91.08

Baba Indrajith: 164 runs in 4 matches; SR - 73.54

Washington Sundar: 69 runs and 10 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 66.34 and ER - 5.08

Krunal Pandya: 80 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 51.94 and ER - 3.42

Atit Sheth: 47 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 78.33 and ER - 4.76

BRD vs TN Dream11 Prediction Today (Vijay Hazare Trophy)

BRD vs TN Dream11 Prediction - Vijay Hazare Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Devdhar, N Jagadeesan, Aditya Waghmode, Baba Indrajith, Hari Nishanth, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lukman Meriwala, Manimaran Siddharth.

Captain: Washington Sundar. Vice-captain: Dinesh Karthik.

BRD vs TN Dream11 Prediction - Vijay Hazare Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Karthik, N Jagadeesan, Aditya Waghmode, Baba Indrajith, Shahrukh Khan, Atit Sheth, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, R Silambarasan, Lukman Meriwala.

Captain: Washington Sundar. Vice-captain: Baba Indrajith.

