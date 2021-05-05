BRD vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - May 06, 2021

The Brno Raiders will be up against Vinohrady CC in the 14th match of ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Thursday.

The Brno Raiders will be disappointed with the way they started their ECS T10 Prague campaign. They have lost their first two matches and are currently in fourth spot in the Group A points table. The Raiders lost their last game to Prague CC Kings by seven wickets.

Vinohrady CC, on the other hand, have won two out of their three ECS T10 Prague matches and are currently second in the Group A points table. They will head into Thursday's fixture on the back of a six-run loss to Bohemian CC.

With both teams looking to return to winning ways, an edge-of-the-seat ECS T10 Prague thriller beckons on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Brno Raiders

Ashish Matta, Aamir Husain, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Muhammad Ansar (WK), Raghavendra Singh, Sudeep Roy, Saqib Sadiq, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Piyush Tripathi, Amit Vyas, Praveen Prasad, Suresh Ramarao, Arunkumar Vasudevan (C), Chirag Kheradiya, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Naveen Joseph, Hari Krishna Pitta, Cecil Sundaram, Kushal Mishra, Deelan Vadher and Antony Francis Jayaraj.

Vinohrady CC

Siddarth Goud (C), Ben Boulton-Smith, Frederick Heydenrych, Ritik Tomar, Nirmal Kumar, Chris Pearce (WK), Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Vojtech Hasa, Arshad Hayat, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara, Sarbojeet Bhowmick, Kyle Gilham, John Corness, Michael Londesborough, Alex Sirisena, Lukas Fencl, Mikulas Stary, Arshad Ali and Ashley McGlynn.

Probable Playing XIs

Brno Raiders

Arunkumar Vasudevan (C), Aamir Husain, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Muhammad Ansar (WK), Naveen Joseph, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Ashish Matta, Hari Krishna Pitta, Raghavendra Singh, Suresh Ramarao, Kushal Mishra.

Vinohrady CC

Siddarth Goud (C), Ritik Tomar, Chris Pearce (WK), Frederick Heydenrych, Vojtech Hasa, Yashkumar Patel, Arshad Hayat, Nirmal Kumar, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Ben Boulton-Smith.

Match Details

Match: Brno Raiders vs Vinohrady CC, Match 14

Date & Time: 6th May 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground has dramatically favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. The wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it difficult to chase. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BRD vs VCC)

BRD vs VCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Prague

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Pearce, Frederick Heydenrych, Ashish Matta, Naveen Joseph, Arshad Hayat, Ritik Tomar, Siddarth Goud, Aamir Husain, Suresh Ramarao, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel.

Captain: Siddarth Goud. Vice-captain: Ritik Tomar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Pearce, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Frederick Heydenrych, Vojtech Hasa, Ashish Matta, Ritik Tomar, Siddarth Goud, Aamir Husain, Raghavendra Singh, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel.

Captain: Ritik Tomar. Vice-captain: Siddarth Goud.