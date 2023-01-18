Baroda Women vs Delhi Women - Dream11 Prediction - Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022-23

Baroda Women (BRD-W) will take on Delhi Women (DEL-W) in a Group B match of the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022-23 at the MIG Cricket Club, Mumbai on Thursday, January 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BRD-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

This will be the second game of the tournament for both Baroda Women and Delhi Women. Baroda Women lost their first encounter as Haryana beat them comfortably. Baroda Women could muster just 146 before being bowled out, while Haryana Women chased it down with seven wickets in hand.

Delhi Women, on the other hand, started this tournament with a big win over Nagaland Women. They kept Nagaland Women to just 148 in 50 overs and chased down the target with 23 overs to spare and 10 wickets in hand.

BRD-W vs DEL-W, Match Details

The Group B match of the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022-23 between Baroda Women and Delhi Women will be played on January 19, 2023, at MIG Cricket Club, Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 9.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BRD-W vs DEL-W

Date & Time: January 19, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: MIG Cricket Club, Mumbai

Pitch Report

One game was played at the MIG Cricket Club in Mumbai and Delhi Women restricted Nagaland Women to just 148/9. The spinners performed really well and once again are likely to get a bit of assistance. There could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers as well.

BRD-W vs DEL-W Probable Playing 11 today

Baroda Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Baroda Women Probable Playing XI: Nidhi Dhamuniya, Prapti Raval (wk), Atoshi Banerjee, Amrita Joseph, Karishma Tank, J Mohite, Kesha Pravinbhai Patel, Tanvir Shaikh (c), Pragya Singh Rawat, Rathod Janki, and Ridhi M.

Delhi Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Delhi Women Probable Playing XI: Priya Punia, Pratika, Mallika Khatri, Madhu, Tanisha Singh, Parunika Sisodia, Laxmi Yadav (c & wk), Vandana Chaturvedi, Ayushi Soni, Simran Dil Bahadur, and Priya Mishra.

Today’s BRD-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Prapti Raval

Prapti Raval bats at the top of the order for Baroda Women and she can play substantial knocks. Moreover, she is very good behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Mallika Khatri

Mallika Khatri did not bat in the last game but she bowled five overs and conceded just 14 runs. Thus, she can make vital all-round contributions.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ayushi Soni

Ayushi Soni also bowled five overs in the last encounter and gave away a mere 13 runs without picking up a wicket. She has been a consistent performer for Delhi Women. She was in top form in the T20 competition and took five scalps alongside scoring 325 runs in seven matches in this 50-over tournament last year.

Top Bowler Pick

Parunika Sisodia

Parunika Sisodia is one of the premier bowlers for Delhi Women. She bowled seven overs and returned with figures of 2/16 in the last fixture.

BRD-W vs DEL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Priya Punia

Priya Punia top-scored in Delhi Women’s first match of the tournament. She racked up 72 not out in a knock where she belted 12 fours in her 72-ball knock.

Simran Dil Bahadur

Simran Dil Bahadur can have a big all-round impact in the game. She can pick up wickets regularly and provide some big blows in the lower order. She didn’t bat in the last game but picked up one wicket.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BRD-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Priya Punia (DEL-W)

Simran Dil Bahadur (DEL-W)

Parunika Sisodia (DEL-W)

Ayushi Soni (BRD-W)

Tanvir Shaikh (BRD-W)

BRD-W vs DEL-W match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and consistent bowlers. Thus, they will be the key. The likes of Simran Dil Bahadur, Mallika Khatri, Ayushi Soni, J Mohite, and Tanvir Shaikh will be the ones to watch out for.

BRD-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Baroda Women vs Delhi Women - Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Prapti Raval

Batters: Priya Punia, Karishma Tank, Mallika Khatri

All-rounders: Simran Dil Bahadur, Ayushi Soni, J Mohite

Bowlers: Tanvir Shaikh, Pragya Singh Rawat, Priya Mishra, Parunika Sisodia

BRD-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Baroda Women vs Delhi Women - Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Laxmi Yadav, Prapti Raval

Batters: Priya Punia, Nidhi Dhamuniya, Mallika Khatri

All-rounders: Simran Dil Bahadur, Ayushi Soni, Kesha Pravinbhai Patel

Bowlers: Rathod Janki, Tanvir Shaikh, Parunika Sisodia

