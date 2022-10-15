BRD-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 Match

Baroda Women (BRD-W) will take on Mumbai Women (MUM-W) in a Group C fixture of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag on Sunday, October 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BRD-W vs MUM-W Dream11 prediction.
Baroda Women haven't had a great start to the season. They have lost two and won one of their three encounters so far. Mumbai Women, on the other hand, have won and lost one apiece.
BRD-W vs MUM-W Match Details
The Group C match of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 between Baroda Women and Mumbai Women will be played on October 16 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag. The game is set to take place at 11 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
BRD-W vs MUM-W, Group C, Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23
Date & Time: October 16th 2022, 11 AM IST
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag
BRD-W vs MUM-W Pitch Report
The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag hasn't really produced high-scoring encounters in the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23. The bowlers have found success and more of the same can be expected from the upcoming game.
BRD-W vs MUM-W Probable Playing 11 today
Baroda Women injury/team news
No major injury concerns.
Baroda Women Probable Playing XI: Pragya Singh Rawat, Nidhi Dhrmuniya, Yastika Bhatia (c & wk), Tarannum Pathan, Kesha, Ridhi M, Bansi Rathod, Tanvir Shaikh, N Y Patel, J Mohite, Amrita Joseph.
Mumbai Women injury/team news
No major injury concerns.
Mumbai Women Probable Playing XI: P Naik (c), M Dakshini, R S Chaudhari (wk), Simran Shaikh, Vrushali Bhagat, S Thakor, Sayali Satghare, Janhvi, Humeira Kazi, Fatima Jaffer, Aachal Valanju.
Today’s BRD-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Yastika Bhatia (3 matches, 99 runs)
Yastika Bhatia has been batting superbly in the competition. She has aggregated 99 runs at an average of 49.50 while striking at 104.21.
Top Batter Pick
Humeira Kazi (2 matches, 10 runs)
Humeira Kazi is yet to get going in the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23, but has a knack for playing big knocks at the top of the order.
Top All-rounder Pick
Pragya Singh Rawat (2 matches, 46 runs, 0 wickets)
Pragya Singh Rawat seems to be in good batting form, having mustered 46 runs in two outings at a strike rate of 117.94. She can chip in with the ball as well.
Top Bowler Pick
S Thakor (2 matches, 1 wicket)
S Thakor has the ability to take wickets regularly. She has bowled only two overs in the two games she has played so far, taking one wicket.
BRD-W vs MUM-W match captain and vice-captain choices
Vrushali Bhagat (2 matches, 80 runs)
Vrushali Bhagat is one of the key batters for MUM-W and has looked in fine touch in the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23. She has scored 80 runs, including a half-century, in two outings and has remained not out in both knocks.
Tarannum Pathan (3 matches, 70 runs, 2 wickets)
Tarannum Pathan has been effective with both the bat and ball this season. She has scored 70 runs and picked up two wickets in three games.
5 Must-picks with player stats for BRD-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
BRD-W vs MUM-W match expert tips
The Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament. Thus, bowlers and all-rounders will be key. However, the likes of Yastika Bhatia and Vrushali Bhagat have scored big runs and could be crucial picks in the BRD-W vs MUM-W game.
BRD-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia (c)
Batters: Vrushali Bhagat (vc), Nidhi Dhrmuniya, Humeira Kazi
All-rounders: Tarannum Pathan, M Dakshini, Pragya Singh Rawat
Bowlers: S Thakor, Tanvir Shaikh, Kesha Patel, P Naik
BRD-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia, R S Chaudhari
Batters: Vrushali Bhagat, Bansi Rathod, Humeira Kazi (c)
All-rounders: Tarannum Pathan (vc), Pragya Singh Rawat, Sayali Satghare
Bowlers: S Thakor, Kesha Patel, Janhvi