BRD-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 Quarter-final 1

Baroda Women will take on Mumbai Women in the first quarter-final of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 at the C K Pithawala Ground in Surat on Friday.

Both teams have topped their respective groups. Baroda Women had a win-loss record of 4-1 as they topped Elite Group D. Meanwhile, Mumbai Women won the same number of matches as they ended up topping Elite Group E.

BRD-W vs MUM-W Probable Playing XIs today

Baroda Women: Radha P Yadav (c), Y H Bhatia (wk), Tarannum Pathan, P A Patel, Tanvir Shaikh, N Y Patel, Hrutu Patel, J Mohite, Ridhi M, Kesha, R Patel

Mumbai Women: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), P Naik, R S Chaudhari (wk), Vrushali Bhagat, Simran Shaikh, H Kazi, S Thakor, M Dakshini, Janhvi, Sayali Satghare, Fatima Jaffer

Match Details

Match: BRD-W vs MUM-W

Date & Time: April 29, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: C K Pithawala Ground, Surat

Pitch Report

The track at the C K Pithawala Ground in Surat is usually a good one to bat on. The ball comes on to the bat nicely and the batters can play shots on the up. There could be some movement for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners will most probably get some assistance as well.

Today’s BRD-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Y H Bhatia has been batting well in this tournament and has been very good behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Jemimah Rodrigues is in fabulous touch with the bat and has been getting those big scores. She has been chipping in well with the ball too.

All-rounders

Radha P Yadav is a wicket-taking bowler and has been in fine bowling form. The left-arm spinner can also tonk it around with the bat.

Bowlers

Fatima Jaffer is one of the premier bowlers for Mumbai and she has constantly been amongst the wickets this season.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRD-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Jemimah Rodrigues (MUM-W)

Y H Bhatia (BRD-W)

Radha P Yadav (BRD-W)

Fatima Jaffer (MUM-W)

Tarannum Pathan (BRD-W)

BRD-W vs MUM-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women - Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 Quarter-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y H Bhatia, H Kazi, Simran Shaikh, Jemimah Rodrigues, P A Patel, M Dakshini, Radha P Yadav, Tarannum Pathan, P Naik, Fatima Jaffer, N Y Patel

Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues Vice-captain: Radha P Yadav

Dream11 Team for Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women - Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 Quarter-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R S Chaudhari, Y H Bhatia, Simran Shaikh, Jemimah Rodrigues, P A Patel, M Dakshini, Radha P Yadav, Tarannum Pathan, Janhvi, Fatima Jaffer, N Y Patel

Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues Vice-captain: Tarannum Pathan

Edited by Ritwik Kumar