BRD-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Women's Senior One Day Trophy Match - March 21st, 2021

Baroda Women will take on Mumbai Women at the Emerald High School Ground on Sunday, in an Elite Group D match of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy.

Mumbai are placed second on the points table with three wins and one defeat in the four matches they have played so far. In their previous match, Mumbai crushed Punjab by 61 runs in a lop-sided encounter, where the former put up 159 runs, courtesy of Vrushali Bhagat’s 43-run knock. In response, Punjab were bundled out for 98 runs.

Baroda, on the other hand, are currently third on the points table with three wins and one defeat in four matches. In their previous contest, Baroda defeated Nagaland by 5 wickets. Nagaland posted just 67 runs while batting first and Baroda took just 8.3 overs to chase down the total.

Both sides would love to take the top spot on the points table by bagging a win in this crucial contest.

Squads to choose from

Baroda Women

Nancy Yogeshbhai Patel, Richa Ajay Patel, Radha Yadav, Himani Madanlal Tyagi, Camy Jignesh Kumar Desai, Ujma Prez Pathan Pathan, Dhurvi Mukeshbhai Patel, Kesha Pravinbhai Patel, Palak Arunkumar Patel, Nishtha Naresh Khatik, Bansi Rameshbhai Rathod, Prapti Vijaybhai Raval, Nupur Manharsinh Solanki, Karishma Kadar Bhai Tank, Pragya Basant Singh Rawat, Hrutvisha Kamlesh Patel, Binaisha Darayus Surti, Pankti Manoj Rana, Amrita Stalin Joseph, Jenita John Fernandes, Dhartiben Ajaykumar Rathod, Tarannum Nasirkhan Pathan, Bhumi Bhavesh Patel, Charmi Amitbhai Shah, Janki Ajaybhai Rathod, Chauhan Surbhi Shishupal, Tanvir Ismail Shaikh, Ridhi Om Prakash Maurya, Yastika Harish Bhatia, Jaya Rajendra Mohite, Shalini Rakesh Sharma.

Mumbai Women

Sharvi Suhas Save, Manali Dakshini, Aachal Nilkanth Valanju, Manjiri Jayawant Gawade, Esha Rohit Oza, Jagravi Rajendra Pawar, Hemali Vinayak Borwankar, Sejal Kiran Raut, Sanika Vinod Chalke, Batul Ronald Pereira, Mahi Dipesh Thakkar, Gargi Vilas Bandekar, Prakashika Prakash Naik, Fatima Kalim Jaffer, Saima Zakir Hussain Thakor, Riya Surendra Chaudhari, Samruddhi Sumant Rawool, Sayali Ganesh Satghare, Saniya Hitendra Raut, Vrushali Vikas Bhagat, Humaira Zamir Kazi, Mansi Mohan Patil, Nirmiti Omyaneshwar Rane, Shaheen Abdul Razak Abdulla, Janhvi Rupesh Kate, Imran Shah, Shweta Anant Haranhalli

Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Women

Jagravi Pawar, Aachal Walanju, Sayali Satghare(c), Esha Rohit, Vrushali Bhagat, Saniya Raut, Saima Thakor, Simran Shaikh, Riya Chaudhari(wk), Prakashika Naik, Manali Dakshini

Baroda Women

Palak Patel, Tanvir Ismail Shaikh, Richa Patel, Tarannum Pathan(c), Amrita Joseph, Jenita Fernandes(wk), Janki Rathod, Karishma Tank, Nancy Patel, Charmi Shah, Hrutvisha Patel

Match Details

Match: Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women, Match 90

Date & Time: March 21 at 9:00 AM

Venue: Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Pitch Report

Low scores are quite common on this surface with slow bowlers completely dominating the game. Initially, we can expect the pacers to have the upper hand with spinners coming into the picture during the second half of the game.

We can expect par scores of 150-180 on this wicket. Batters have to toil hard to pile up runs on the board.

BRD-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BRD-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jenita John Fernandes, Riya Chaudhari, Vrushali Bhagat, Esha Oza, Amrita Stalin Joseph, Palak Arunkumar Patel, Tarannum Pathan, Manali Dakshini, Prakashika Naik, Saima Thakor, Janaki A Rathod

Captain: Tarannum Pathan Vice-captain: Amrita Stalin Joseph

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jenita John Fernandes, Vrushali Bhagat, Esha Oza, Hrutvisha Patel, Sayali Satghare, Jagravi Pawar, Tarannum Pathan, Manali Dakshini, Prakashika Naik, Saima Thakor, Janaki A Rathod

Captain: Sayali Satghare Vice-captain: Manali Dakshini