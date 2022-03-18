BRE vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10 2022, Championship Week Match 12 & 18

Brescia CC (BRE) will take on Alby Zalmi (ALZ) in the 12th and 18th match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.
Brescia CC have had an inconsistent run in the Championship Week. With two wins and as many losses, they are third in the points table. Meanwhile, Alby Zalmi are reeling at the bottom of the standings, having lost all four of their Championship Week fixtures.
BRE vs ALZ Probable Playing 11 today
Brescia CC: Yasir Nawaz (wk), Ali Raza Islam, Babar Hussain, Ahsan Akbar, Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Qalab Sajjad (c), Ahmadullah Safi, Imran Naveed, Basharat Ali, Bashar Khan
Alby Zalmi: Shahed Ali, Basir Sahebi, Zabihullah Niazy, Azam Khalil, Rahel Khan (c), Ziakhan Alozai, Tasaduq Hussain, Ismaeel Zia (wk), Javaid Dawoodzai, Faseeh Choudhary, Lemar Momand
Match Details
BRE vs ALZ, ECL T10, Championship Week, Match 12 and 18
Date & Time: March 18th 2022, 2:30 & 8:30 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for today's ECL T10 fixture, which will be a shortened five-over-a-side game.
Today’s BRE vs ALZ Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Yasir Nawaz has been in good touch with the bat, having scored 239 runs at a strike rate of 183.84.
Batter
Ziakhan Alozai has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball. He has mustered 110 runs and taken 12 wickets.
All-rounder
Ali Raza Islam has picked up 12 wickets in addition to scoring 244 runs at a strike rate of 219.82.
Azam Khalil has been in good form on all fronts. He has accumulated 224 runs and picked up eight wickets.
Bowler
Basharat Ali has returned with 12 scalps at an economy rate of 7.86.
Top 5 best players to pick in BRE vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction Team
Ali Raza Islam (BRE): 870 points
Azam Khalil (ALZ): 633 points
Tasaduq Hussain (ALZ): 632 points
Ziakhan Alozai (ALZ): 606 points
Babar Hussain (BRE): 531 points
Important stats for BRE vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction Team
Azam Khalil: 224 runs & 8 wickets
Ziakhan Alozai: 110 runs & 12 wickets
Tasaduq Hussain: 14 wickets
Ali Raza Islam: 244 runs & 12 wickets
Babar Hussain: 318 runs
BRE vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction (ECL T10)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Nawaz, Ziakhan Alozai, Shahed Ali, Babar Hussain, Ahsan Akbar, Azam Khalil, Ali Raza Islam, Tasaduq Hussain, Lemar Momand, Bashar Khan, Basharat Ali.
Captain: Ali Raza Islam. Vice-captain: Azam Khalil.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasir Nawaz, Ziakhan Alozai, Shahed Ali, Babar Hussain, Azam Khalil, Qalab Sajjad, Ali Raza Islam, Tasaduq Hussain, Lemar Momand, Imran Naveed, Basharat Ali.
Captain: Babar Hussain. Vice-captain: Ziakhan Alozai.