BRE vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10 2022, Championship Week Match 12 & 18

Brescia CC (BRE) will take on Alby Zalmi (ALZ) in the 12th and 18th match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

Brescia CC have had an inconsistent run in the Championship Week. With two wins and as many losses, they are third in the points table. Meanwhile, Alby Zalmi are reeling at the bottom of the standings, having lost all four of their Championship Week fixtures.

BRE vs ALZ Probable Playing 11 today

Brescia CC: Yasir Nawaz (wk), Ali Raza Islam, Babar Hussain, Ahsan Akbar, Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Qalab Sajjad (c), Ahmadullah Safi, Imran Naveed, Basharat Ali, Bashar Khan

Alby Zalmi: Shahed Ali, Basir Sahebi, Zabihullah Niazy, Azam Khalil, Rahel Khan (c), Ziakhan Alozai, Tasaduq Hussain, Ismaeel Zia (wk), Javaid Dawoodzai, Faseeh Choudhary, Lemar Momand

Match Details

BRE vs ALZ, ECL T10, Championship Week, Match 12 and 18

Date & Time: March 18th 2022, 2:30 & 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for today's ECL T10 fixture, which will be a shortened five-over-a-side game.

Today’s BRE vs ALZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasir Nawaz has been in good touch with the bat, having scored 239 runs at a strike rate of 183.84.

Batter

Ziakhan Alozai has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball. He has mustered 110 runs and taken 12 wickets.

All-rounder

Ali Raza Islam has picked up 12 wickets in addition to scoring 244 runs at a strike rate of 219.82.

Azam Khalil has been in good form on all fronts. He has accumulated 224 runs and picked up eight wickets.

Bowler

Basharat Ali has returned with 12 scalps at an economy rate of 7.86.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRE vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction Team

Ali Raza Islam (BRE): 870 points

Azam Khalil (ALZ): 633 points

Tasaduq Hussain (ALZ): 632 points

Ziakhan Alozai (ALZ): 606 points

Babar Hussain (BRE): 531 points

Important stats for BRE vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction Team

Azam Khalil: 224 runs & 8 wickets

Ziakhan Alozai: 110 runs & 12 wickets

Tasaduq Hussain: 14 wickets

Ali Raza Islam: 244 runs & 12 wickets

Babar Hussain: 318 runs

BRE vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction (ECL T10)

Dream11 Team for Brescia CC vs Alby Zalmi - European Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Nawaz, Ziakhan Alozai, Shahed Ali, Babar Hussain, Ahsan Akbar, Azam Khalil, Ali Raza Islam, Tasaduq Hussain, Lemar Momand, Bashar Khan, Basharat Ali.

Captain: Ali Raza Islam. Vice-captain: Azam Khalil.

Dream11 Team for Brescia CC vs Alby Zalmi - European Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasir Nawaz, Ziakhan Alozai, Shahed Ali, Babar Hussain, Azam Khalil, Qalab Sajjad, Ali Raza Islam, Tasaduq Hussain, Lemar Momand, Imran Naveed, Basharat Ali.

Captain: Babar Hussain. Vice-captain: Ziakhan Alozai.

Edited by Samya Majumdar