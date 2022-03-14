BRE vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Championship Week Match 2

The second match of this week's European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 has Brescia CC (BRE) taking on Alby Zalmi (ALZ) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday.

Both Brescia CC and Alby Zalmi punched above their weights to qualify for the Championship Week. While Brescia CC overcame a strong Carlton side to win Group C, Alby Zalmi won a last-ball thriller against MSC Frankfurt to seal their place in the Championship Week. Although both sides look fairly matched on paper, Brescia CC's superior firepower in the batting unit sets them apart. But with the likes of Azam Khalil and Rahel Khan in the Alby Zalmi ranks, an even contest beckons in Cartama.

BRE vs ALZ Probable Playing 11 Today

BRE XI

Yasir Dullu (wk), Imad Khan, Babar Hussain, Ahsan Akbar, Qalab Sajjad (c), Naveed Chaudhary, Ali Raza Islam, Bashar Khan, Shadnan Khan, Ahmadullah Safi and Basharat Ali

ALZ XI

Shahed Ali, Rahel Khan (c), Taj Hussain, Azam Khalil, Ismaeel Zia (wk), Tas Qureshi, Zabihullah Niazy, Ziakhan Alozai, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Usman Jabbar and Lemar Momand

Match Details

BRE vs ALZ, European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, Championship Week, Match 2

Date and Time: 14th March 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides, with the bowlers likely to get some help off the surface as well. Although the pacers will get ample swing with the new ball, a change of pace will be the go-to option as the match progresses. The dimensions of the ground leave little room for error for the bowlers, who will need to vary their lengths accordingly. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 110 being a match-winning total at the venue.

Today’s BRE vs ALZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ismaeel Zia: Ismaeel Zia showed flashes of brilliance in Group D of the ECL T10 2022, with the wicketkeeper scoring handy runs down the order. Apart from Zia's explosive batting ability, he is brilliant with the gloves too, making him a good addition to your BRE vs ALZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Babar Hussain: Babar Hussain is Brescia CC's best bet with the bat, scoring over 200 runs in the ECL this season. Hussain is known for his big-hitting ability and given his recent exploits in the ECL, he is bound to be a popular selection in the BRE vs ALZ Dream11 contests today.

All-rounder

Azam Khalil: Alby Zalmi all-rounder Azam Khalil was crucial to their fortunes as they upset Frankfurt CC and Ostend Exiles to come out of Group D as the champions. While Khalil's off-spin is a decent weapon to fall back on, the real value lies in his batting prowess, which alone should be enough to warrant a place in your BRE vs ALZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Basharat Ali: Basharat Ali was Brescia CC's best bowler with his ability to pick up wickets in the powerplay and death overs being crucial. In addition to his knack for taking wickets, Basharat can hold his own with the bat, holding him in high stead ahead of this much-awaited clash.

Top 3 best players to pick in BRE vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

Ali Raza Islam (BRE) - 640 points

Tasaduq Hussain (ALZ) - 510 points

Azam Khalil (ALZ) - 454 points

Important stats for BRE vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

Babar Hussain - 279 runs in 9 ECL T10 2022 matches

Azam Khalil - 170 runs in 9 ECL T10 2022 matches

Basharat Ali - 10 wickets in 9 ECL T10 2022 matches

BRE vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10 2022)

BRE vs ALZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Zia, Y Nawaz, Z Alozai, S Ali, B Hussain, R Khan, A Khalil, A Raza Islam, T Hussain, B Khan and B Ali.

Captain: B Hussain. Vice-captain: A Khalil.

BRE vs ALZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Akbar, Y Nawaz, Z Alozai, L Momand, B Hussain, R Khan, A Khalil, A Raza Islam, T Hussain, B Khan and B Ali.

Captain: A Raza Islam. Vice-captain: A Khalil.

Edited by Samya Majumdar