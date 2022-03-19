BRE vs BRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Championship Week Eliminator

Brescia CC (BRE) will take on Brigade (BRI) in the Championship Week Eliminator of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Saturday.

Both Brescia CC and Brigade were inconsistent during Championship Week. While Brescia CC finished with four wins and as many losses, Brigade had a win-loss record of 3-5.

BRE vs BRI Probable Playing 11 today

Brescia CC: Yasir Nawaz, Ali Raza Islam, Babar Hussain, Ahsan Akbar, Naveed Chaudhary, Imad Khan, Qalab Sajjad (c), Naseer Hussain (wk), Javed Muhammad, Bashar Khan, Basharat Ali

Brigade: Graeme McCarter, David Murdock, Andrew Britton (c), Ryan MacBeth, Ryan Barr, David Barr, Nick Gray, Simon Olphert (wk), Jack Hall, Oisín Reynolds, Iftikhar Hussain

Match Details

BRE vs BRI, ECL T10, Championship Week, Eliminator

Date & Time: March 19th 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for today's ECL T10 fixture.

Today’s BRE vs BRI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasir Nawaz has batted really well in the ECL T10, having accumulated 264 runs so far.

Batter

Babar Hussain has amassed 359 runs at a strike rate of 198.34. He is expected to be amongst the runs today.

All-rounders

Iftikhar Hussain has had a stellar season with both the bat and ball. He has scored 188 runs and picked up 17 wickets.

Ali Raza Islam has aggregated 261 runs in addition to taking 15 wickets.

Bowler

David Barr has been in excellent form with the ball in the ECL T10, taking 16 wickets at an economy rate of 9.84.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRE vs BRI Dream11 Prediction Team

Ali Raza Islam (BRE): 1049 points

Iftikhar Hussain (BRI): 928 points

Ryan MacBeth (BRI): 809 points

David Barr (BRI): 688 points

Basharat Ali (BRE): 634 points

Important stats for BRE vs BRI Dream11 Prediction Team

Ali Raza Islam: 261 runs & 15 wickets

Basharat Ali: 14 wickets

Babar Hussain: 359 runs

Iftikhar Hussain: 188 runs & 17 wickets

Ryan MacBeth: 114 runs & 18 wickets

David Barr: 16 wickets

BRE vs BRI Dream11 Prediction (ECL T10)

Dream11 Team for Brescia CC vs Brigade - European Cricket League 2022 Championship Week Eliminator.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Nawaz, David Murdock, Ahsan Akbar, Babar Hussain, Iftikhar Hussain, Ryan MacBeth, Graeme McCarter, Ali Raza Islam, David Barr, Basharat Ali, Bashar Khan

Captain: Ali Raza Islam. Vice-captain: Iftikhar Hussain.

Dream11 Team for Brescia CC vs Brigade - European Cricket League 2022 Championship Week Eliminator.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasir Nawaz, David Murdock, Ahsan Akbar, Babar Hussain, Iftikhar Hussain, Andrew Britton, Ryan MacBeth, Ali Raza Islam, David Barr, Ryan Barr, Basharat Ali

Captain: Ali Raza Islam. Vice-captain: Ryan MacBeth.

Edited by Samya Majumdar