BRE vs BRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Championship Week Eliminator

Brescia CC (BRE) will take on Brigade (BRI) in the Championship Week Eliminator of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Saturday.
Both Brescia CC and Brigade were inconsistent during Championship Week. While Brescia CC finished with four wins and as many losses, Brigade had a win-loss record of 3-5.
BRE vs BRI Probable Playing 11 today
Brescia CC: Yasir Nawaz, Ali Raza Islam, Babar Hussain, Ahsan Akbar, Naveed Chaudhary, Imad Khan, Qalab Sajjad (c), Naseer Hussain (wk), Javed Muhammad, Bashar Khan, Basharat Ali
Brigade: Graeme McCarter, David Murdock, Andrew Britton (c), Ryan MacBeth, Ryan Barr, David Barr, Nick Gray, Simon Olphert (wk), Jack Hall, Oisín Reynolds, Iftikhar Hussain
Match Details
BRE vs BRI, ECL T10, Championship Week, Eliminator
Date & Time: March 19th 2022, 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for today's ECL T10 fixture.
Today’s BRE vs BRI Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Yasir Nawaz has batted really well in the ECL T10, having accumulated 264 runs so far.
Batter
Babar Hussain has amassed 359 runs at a strike rate of 198.34. He is expected to be amongst the runs today.
All-rounders
Iftikhar Hussain has had a stellar season with both the bat and ball. He has scored 188 runs and picked up 17 wickets.
Ali Raza Islam has aggregated 261 runs in addition to taking 15 wickets.
Bowler
David Barr has been in excellent form with the ball in the ECL T10, taking 16 wickets at an economy rate of 9.84.
Top 5 best players to pick in BRE vs BRI Dream11 Prediction Team
Ali Raza Islam (BRE): 1049 points
Iftikhar Hussain (BRI): 928 points
Ryan MacBeth (BRI): 809 points
David Barr (BRI): 688 points
Basharat Ali (BRE): 634 points
Important stats for BRE vs BRI Dream11 Prediction Team
Ali Raza Islam: 261 runs & 15 wickets
Basharat Ali: 14 wickets
Babar Hussain: 359 runs
Iftikhar Hussain: 188 runs & 17 wickets
Ryan MacBeth: 114 runs & 18 wickets
David Barr: 16 wickets
BRE vs BRI Dream11 Prediction (ECL T10)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Nawaz, David Murdock, Ahsan Akbar, Babar Hussain, Iftikhar Hussain, Ryan MacBeth, Graeme McCarter, Ali Raza Islam, David Barr, Basharat Ali, Bashar Khan
Captain: Ali Raza Islam. Vice-captain: Iftikhar Hussain.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasir Nawaz, David Murdock, Ahsan Akbar, Babar Hussain, Iftikhar Hussain, Andrew Britton, Ryan MacBeth, Ali Raza Islam, David Barr, Ryan Barr, Basharat Ali
Captain: Ali Raza Islam. Vice-captain: Ryan MacBeth.