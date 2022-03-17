BRE vs BRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10 Championship Week, Match 2 & 8

Brescia CC (BRE) will take on Brigade (BRI) in the second and eighth Championship Week match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.
Brescia CC didn’t have a great start to their ECL T10 campaign, winning just two of their five Group C games. However, they bounced back to win the group final. Meanwhile, Brigade have been a lot more consistent. They won four out of their five encounters before becoming the champions of Group B.
BRE vs BRI Probable Playing 11 today
Brescia CC: Yasir Nawaz (wk), Ali Raza Islam, Babar Hussain, Imad Khan, Ahsan Akbar, Qalab Sajjad (c), Naveed Chaudhary, Bashar Khan, Shadnan Khan, Ahmadullah Safi, Basharat Ali
Brigade: Graeme McCarter, Ryan MacBeth, Andrew Britton (c), Adam McDaid, Iftikhar Hussain, David Barr, Ryan Barr, David Murdock, Nick Gray, Simon Olphert (wk), Oisín Reynolds
Match Details
BRE vs BRI, Match 2 and 8, ECL T10
Date & Time: March 17th 2022, 2:30 & 8:30 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for today's ECL T10 fixture, which will be a shortened five-over-a-side game.
Today’s BRE vs BRI Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Yasir Nawaz has scored 177 runs at a strike rate of 175.24 and is safe behind the stumps too.
Batters
Babar Hussain is the top run-scorer in the ECL T10 with 279 runs at an average of 55.80 and a strike rate of 216.27.
All-rounders
Ali Raza Islam has amassed 203 runs at a strike rate of 236.04 in addition to scalping eight wickets.
Iftikhar Hussain has contributed well with both the bat and ball in the ECL T10. He has scored 118 runs and taken 12 wickets.
Bowler
David Barr has been in fine form, returning with 13 wickets at an economy rate of 9.33.
Top 5 best players to pick in BRE vs BRI Dream11 Prediction Team
Ali Raza Islam (BRE): 640 points
Iftikhar Hussain (BRI): 619 points
David Barr (BRI): 524 points
Ryan MacBeth (BRI): 473 points
Babar Hussain (BRE): 640 points
Important stats for BRE vs BRI Dream11 Prediction Team
Babar Hussain: 279 runs
Ali Raza Islam: 203 runs & 8 wickets
Basharat Ali: 10 wickets
Iftikhar Hussain: 118 runs & 12 wickets
David Barr: 13 wickets
BRE vs BRI Dream11 Prediction (ECL T10)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Nawaz, Naveed Chaudhary, Babar Hussain, Adam McDaid, Graeme McCarter, Ali Raza Islam, Ryan MacBeth, Iftikhar Hussain, Bashar Khan, Basharat Ali, David Barr.
Captain: Ali Raza Islam. Vice-captain: Iftikhar Hussain.Enter caption Fantasy Suggestion #2:
Yasir Nawaz, Babar Hussain, Ahsan Akbar, Adam McDaid, Ryan MacBeth, Ali Raza Islam, Andrew Britton, Iftikhar Hussain, Bashar Khan, Ahmadullah Safi, David Barr
Captain: Iftikhar Hussain. Vice-captain: Babar Hussain.