BRE vs BRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10 Championship Week, Match 2 & 8

Brescia CC (BRE) will take on Brigade (BRI) in the second and eighth Championship Week match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

Brescia CC didn’t have a great start to their ECL T10 campaign, winning just two of their five Group C games. However, they bounced back to win the group final. Meanwhile, Brigade have been a lot more consistent. They won four out of their five encounters before becoming the champions of Group B.

BRE vs BRI Probable Playing 11 today

Brescia CC: Yasir Nawaz (wk), Ali Raza Islam, Babar Hussain, Imad Khan, Ahsan Akbar, Qalab Sajjad (c), Naveed Chaudhary, Bashar Khan, Shadnan Khan, Ahmadullah Safi, Basharat Ali

Brigade: Graeme McCarter, Ryan MacBeth, Andrew Britton (c), Adam McDaid, Iftikhar Hussain, David Barr, Ryan Barr, David Murdock, Nick Gray, Simon Olphert (wk), Oisín Reynolds

Match Details

BRE vs BRI, Match 2 and 8, ECL T10

Date & Time: March 17th 2022, 2:30 & 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for today's ECL T10 fixture, which will be a shortened five-over-a-side game.

Today’s BRE vs BRI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasir Nawaz has scored 177 runs at a strike rate of 175.24 and is safe behind the stumps too.

Batters

Babar Hussain is the top run-scorer in the ECL T10 with 279 runs at an average of 55.80 and a strike rate of 216.27.

All-rounders

Ali Raza Islam has amassed 203 runs at a strike rate of 236.04 in addition to scalping eight wickets.

Iftikhar Hussain has contributed well with both the bat and ball in the ECL T10. He has scored 118 runs and taken 12 wickets.

Bowler

David Barr has been in fine form, returning with 13 wickets at an economy rate of 9.33.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRE vs BRI Dream11 Prediction Team

Ali Raza Islam (BRE): 640 points

Iftikhar Hussain (BRI): 619 points

David Barr (BRI): 524 points

Ryan MacBeth (BRI): 473 points

Babar Hussain (BRE): 640 points

Important stats for BRE vs BRI Dream11 Prediction Team

Babar Hussain: 279 runs

Ali Raza Islam: 203 runs & 8 wickets

Basharat Ali: 10 wickets

Iftikhar Hussain: 118 runs & 12 wickets

David Barr: 13 wickets

BRE vs BRI Dream11 Prediction (ECL T10)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Nawaz, Naveed Chaudhary, Babar Hussain, Adam McDaid, Graeme McCarter, Ali Raza Islam, Ryan MacBeth, Iftikhar Hussain, Bashar Khan, Basharat Ali, David Barr.

Captain: Ali Raza Islam. Vice-captain: Iftikhar Hussain.

Yasir Nawaz, Babar Hussain, Ahsan Akbar, Adam McDaid, Ryan MacBeth, Ali Raza Islam, Andrew Britton, Iftikhar Hussain, Bashar Khan, Ahmadullah Safi, David Barr

Captain: Iftikhar Hussain. Vice-captain: Babar Hussain.

Edited by Samya Majumdar