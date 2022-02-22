BRE vs CAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 11

Brescia CC (BRE) will take on Carlton (CAR) in the 11th match of the European Cricket League 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Carlton have started well and topped the points table after winning all three games. Meanwhile, Brescia has won their opening game of the tournament and then lost three consecutive matches. However, they won their last match and will hope to keep the momentum going.

BRE vs CAR Probable Playing XIs

BRE XI

Yasir Dullu (wk), Imad Khan, Babar Hussain, Naveed Chaudhary, Ali Raza Islam, Basharat Ali, Javed Muhammad, Bashar Khan, Qalab Sajjad (c), Ahmadullah Safi, Ali Raza Islam

CAR XI

Arun Pillai, Fraser Burnett, Hugo Southwell, Ali Shah, Shujaa Khan, Shivam Gupta, Adeel Raza, Angus Beattie, Umair Mohammed, Alasdair Evans, Rory McCann

Match Details

Match: Brescia CC vs Carlton, European Cricket League, 2022

Date and Time: February 23, 2022; 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Cartama Oval Stadium has been really supportive to both the batters and the bowlers in the past. It is likely to maintain the same trend in this game as well.

Today's BRE vs CAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Imad Khan: Khan has scored 71 runs in three games this tournament at an average of 23.66. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Hugo Southwell: Southwell is an experienced batter and has scored 78 runs at an average of 26.00. He also has two wickets against his name. His all-round abilities make him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Adeel Raza: Adeel has not performed well with the bat so far in the tournament. However, he has picked up four wickets at an average of 12.25 in the tournament. Adeel could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game as well.

Bowlers

Bashrat Ali: Ali has looked in good form with the ball in this tournament so far, and could be a key pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up four wickets in three games at an average of 9.33.

Three best players to pick in BRE vs CAR Dream11 prediction team

Imran Naveed (BRE): 84 points

Syed Ali Murtaza Shah (CAR): 110 points

Ahmadullah Safi (BRE): 159 points

Key stats for BRE vs CAR Dream11 prediction team

Shivam Gupta - Six wickets in three games; bowling average: 9.33

Shujaa Khan – 40 runs and four wickets in three games; bowling average: 16.25

Babar Hussain - 124 runs in three games; batting average: 41.33

BRE vs CAR Dream11 Prediction

BRE vs CAR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rory McCann, Naveed Chaudhary, Babar Hussain, Hugo Southwell, Adeel Raza, Shujaa Khan, Arun Pillai, Javed Muhammad, Ahmadullah Safi, Shivam Gupta, Umair Mohammed

Captain: Shujaa Khan Vice-captain: Babar Hussain

BRE vs CAR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Babar Hussain, Hugo Southwell, Ali Shah, Shujaa Khan, Ali Raza Islam, Javed Muhammad, Ahmadullah Safi, Shivam Gupta, Umair Mohammed

Captain: Shujaa Khan Vice-captain: Hugo Southwell

Edited by Ritwik Kumar