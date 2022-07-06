BRE vs CIV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Brescia 2022, Match 11

Brescia CC (BRE) will take on Cividate (CIV) in the 11th match of the ECS T10 Brescia 2022 at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground in Brescia on Wednesday.

Brescia CC have been the team to beat in the competition, winning three games in a row. The visitors will find it difficult to stop the likes of Bashar Khan and Sajid Afridi, who have served Brescia CC well with their spectacular performances.

Cividate, on the other hand, are off to a shaky start in the tournament, having lost two of their first three games. Their only win came by defeating Pak Lions Ghedi by 44 runs, in which their bowlers performed admirably. The team will look to them to perform once more in order to return to winning ways.

BRE vs CIV Probable Playing 11 Today

BRE XI

Yasir Dullu, Sajid Afridi, Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Qalab Sajjad (c), Naseer Husnain (wk), Bashar Khan, Owais Amjad, Muhammad Saqib, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad

CIV XI

Kuljinder Singh (c), Sukhwinder Singh, Zain Ali, Arslan Muhammad, Isra Munshi, Ram Sunil, Ranjot Singh, Abdul Rehman (wk), Hamad Afzal, Parminder Kumar, Azan Babar

Match Details

BRE vs CIV, ECS T10 Brescia 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: July 06, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground usually offers more assistance to the batters than the bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. While the pacers are expected to get a swing early on, a change of pace could be an advantage in the game.

Today’s BRE vs CIV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Imad Khan: He’s had a wonderful season with the bat so far, scoring 79 runs with the highest score of 39 and at an average of 26.33 in three games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your BRE vs CIV Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Isra Munshi: He hasn't lived up to expectations, scoring only 49 runs at an average of 24.50 in his last three appearances. However, he is a talented batter, making him a crucial pick for today's game.

All-rounders

Sajid Khan Afridi: Sajid Khan Afridi has been a consistent performer for his team and can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team. Given his all-round skill set, he is the multiplier captain's choice for today's outing.

He has amassed 47 runs while taking three wickets at an average of 13.66 in as many games.

Bowlers

Bashar Khan: Bashar Khan is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with six wickets at an impressive average of 5.50 in just three games. He has a variety of balls in his arsenal, making him a must-pick in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in BRE vs CIV Dream11 prediction team

Naveed Chaudhary (BRE): 78 points

Hamad Afzal (CIV): 67 points

Yasir Dullu (BRE): 70 points

Important stats for BRE vs CIV Dream11 prediction team

Arslan Muhammad: 96 runs in three games; batting average: 32.00

Imran Naveed: Five wickets in three games; bowling average: 8.80

Zain Ali: 50 runs in three games; batting average: 16.66

BRE vs CIV Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Brescia 2022)

BRE vs CIV Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Yasir Dullu, Isra Munshi, Sajid Afridi, Kuljinder Singh, Zain Ali, Arslan Muhammad, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad, Bashar Khan

Captain: Sajid Afridi Vice-Captain: Arslan Muhammad

BRE vs CIV Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Yasir Dullu, Isra Munshi, Qalab Sajjad, Sajid Afridi, Zain Ali, Arslan Muhammad, Imran Naveed, Hamad Afzal, Bashar Khan

Captain: Sajid Afridi Vice-Captain: Bashar Khan

