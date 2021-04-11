BRE vs CIV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Brescia match – April 12th, 2021

In the 1st match of ECS T10 Brescia, Brescia Cricket Club will lock horns with Cividate at JCC Brescia Cricket Ground on Monday.

Brescia CC finished at the second spot in last year’s ECS Rome. They won three contests and lost just once in the four matches they played in that tournament. They lost in the semi-final and couldn’t win the silverware. However, they will be raring to go into this tournament with all their core players retained.

On the other hand, Cividate are newcomers in the tournament and will aim to start the tournament on a positive note. Arslan Sabir is one of the players to watch out as he has been in fine touch with the bat and ball.

Squads to choose from

Brescia Cricket Club

Atta Ullah, Babar Hussain, Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad, Ranjah Hammad, Rizwan Muhammad, Ali Raza, Aliraza Qaisar, Basharat Ali, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Zai Mushtaq, Zain Haider, Ammad Khan, Anwar Attieq, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad, Shadnan Khan, Ahsan Akbar, Naseer Hussain, Yasir Nawaz

Cividate

Ali Sikandar, Farhan Javaid, Usman Talib, Waleed Sikandar, Yaqub Iqbal, Amir Nadeem, Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Ramzan Shabbir, Rashid Umar, Arslan Sabir, Bilal Ahmad, Kuljinder Singh, Usman Javaid, Abdul Rehman, Dara Shikoh

Advertisement

Probable Playing XIs

Brescia Cricket Club

Atta Ullah, Babar Hussain, Yasir Nawaz, Ammad Khan, Shadnan Khan, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad, Naseer Hussain, Qulb Sajjad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali

Cividate

Dara Shikoh, Waleed Sikandar, Arslan Sabir, Bilal Ahmad, Iftikhar Armaghan, Ramzan Shabbir, Muhammad Arslan, Kuljinder Singh, Ali Sikandar, Farhan Javaid, Usman Talib

Match Details

Match: Brescia Cricket Club vs Cividate, Match 1

Date and Time: April 12, 2021 at 12:30 PM

Venue: Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia

Pitch Report

The track at Brescia Cricket Ground will assist bowlers in the initial few overs with batsmen taking over the proceedings from the middle overs. Powerplay overs are crucial for bowlers to keep their team in the game.

We can expect first innings scores of 80-100 in the starting few games. Once batsmen settle down, scores of above 100 can be expected on this surface.

BRE vs CIV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BRE vs CIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dara Shikoh, Babar Hussain, Atta Ullah, Waleed Sikandar, Arslan Sabir, Bilal Ahmad, Imran Naveed, Usman Javaid, Basharat Ali, Iftikhar Armaghan, Ramzan Shabbir

Captain: Babar Hussain Vice-captain: Bilal Ahmad

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naseer Hussain, Babar Hussain, Farhan Javaid, Waleed Sikandar, Arslan Sabir, Bilal Ahmad, Shadnan Khan, Kuljinder Singh, Basharat Ali, Iftikhar Armaghan, Ramzan Shabbir

Captain: Shadnan Khan Vice-captain: Basharat Ali