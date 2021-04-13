BRE vs JAB Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Brescia Match – April 13th, 2021

Brescia CC will take on Janjua Brescia in the ECS T10 Brescia Match.

Having played three matches, Brescia CC have lost twice. They suffered those losses in back-to-back games and also had to witness their next couple of games get washed out. Brescia CC would be inching to get back to the field and get a win.

Janjua Brescia have competed in four matches so far and have registered three wins beside their name. They had another game washed out. Their performances have been dominant in the competition and they managed to beat their most recent opposition, Pak Lions Ghedi by 73 runs. They would want to carry on their superior form in the competition.

This is the first of two games that both the sides will be playing today.

Squads to choose from:

Brescia CC

Atta Ullah, Babar Hussain, Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad, Ranjah Hammad, Rizwan Muhammad, Ali Raza, Aliraza Qaisar, Basharat Ali, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Zai Mushtaq, Zain Haider, Ammad Khan, Anwar Attieq, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad, Shadnan Khan, Ahsan Akbar, Naseer Hussain, Yasir Nawaz

Janjua Brescia

Nasir Rehman, Ateeq Khan, Hasnain Mirza, Abdul Rehman, Basit Ali, Shazad Ahmed, Muhammad Saqib, Naeem Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad, Adnan Ali, Muhammad Shouab, Bachittar Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Farhad Ali, Zahid Ali, Raheem Qureshi, Suleman Ali, Ateeq Khan Zakhail, Ahmadullah Safi, Shiraz Utmanzai, Mohammad Afzal

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11

Brescia CC

Atta Ullah, Babar Hussain, Yasir Nawaz, Ammad Khan, Shadnan Khan, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad, Naseer Hussain, Qulb Sajjad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali

Janjua Brescia

Abdul Rehman, Basit Ali, Farhad Ali, Zahid Ali, Raheem Qureshi, Suleman Ali, Ateeq Khan Zakhail, Ahmadullah Safi, Shiraz Utmanzai, Mohammad Afzal, Hasnain Mirza

Match Details

Match: Brescia CC vs Janjua Brescia

Venue: ICC Brescia Cricket, Brescia

Date and Time: 13th April, 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch here is conducive to batting and high scores are very common. The track is suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at this venue is 102.

Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Khan, N Ramzan, N Ahmad, Q Sajjad, I Khan, B Hussain, Z Ali, M A Jafri, M Mushtaq, M Afzal, F Shah

Captain: M A Jafri, Vice-Captain: N Ramzan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Ramzan, N Ahmad, Q Sajjad, I Khan, B Hussain, Z Ali, M A Jafri, A R Islam, M Mushtaq, M Afzal, F Shah

Captain: N Ahmad, Vice-Captain: I Khan