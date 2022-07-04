BRE vs JAB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Brescia 2022, Match 1

Brescia CC will take on Janjua Brescia in the first match of the ECS T10 Brescia 2022 at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground in Brescia on Monday.

Both Brescia CC and Janjua Brescia will be beginning their campaigns with this fixture. Both sides have a strong balance of youth and experienced players. This is expected to be a cracker of a contest.

BRE vs JAB Probable Playing 11 Today

BRE XI

Ammad Khan, Anwar Attieq, Naveed Chaudhary, Yasir Dullu, Babar Hussain, Ali Raza Islam, Sajid Khan Afridi, Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad (c), Bashar Khan

JAB XI

Mohammad Afzal, Waseem Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad (wk), Shazad Ahmed, Adnan Ali, Ali Kamran, Bachittar Singh, Nasir Ramzan, Ahmadullah Safi, Usama Munir, Zahid Ali (c)

Match Details

BRE vs GSG, ECS T10 Brescia 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: July 4, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia

Pitch Report

The track is regarded to be good for batting and high scores are quite common here. There are plenty of runs to offer and bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. Both teams would love to chase here.

Today's BRE vs JAB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

I Khan is a great choice for the wicket-keeper slot and he has been in great form with the bat. He will be expected to pile up runs here. Khan scored 171 runs last season at an average of 28.56.

Batters

A Ali is coming into this match on the back of strong form. He smashed 52 runs in the last three matches and has the ability to hit big shots that can take the opposition bowling unit by surprise.

All-rounders

A Raza Islam is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He scored 96 runs in the last three matches at an average of 32. He can prove to be a brilliant captaincy pick for your BRE vs JAB Dream11 fantasy team.

Z Ali is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 67 runs in his last four matches and will be eying a big knock here.

Bowlers

B Khan is an immense bowler who knows how to maintain tight line and length. He will be looking to begin his campaign on a strong note here.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRE vs JAB Dream11 prediction team

A Raza Islam (BRE)

Q Sajjad (BRE)

Z Ali (JAB)

A Ali (JAB)

B Khan (BRE)

Important stats for BRE vs JAB Dream11 prediction team

A Raza Islam: 96 runs in the last 3 matches

Z Ali: 67 runs in the last 4 matches

A Ali: 52 runs in the last 3 matches

I Khan: 171 runs last season

BRE vs JAB Dream11 Prediction Today

BRE vs JAB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Khan, A Ali, B Singh, N Chaudhary, Y Dullu, A Raza Islam, Q Sajjad, Z Ali, A Kamran, B Khan, S Ahmed

Captain: A Raza Islam, Vice-Captain: Z Ali

BRE vs JAB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Khan, B Singh, N Chaudhary, Y Dullu, A Raza Islam, Q Sajjad, S Khan Afridi, Z Ali, A Kamran, B Khan, S Ahmed

Captain: B Singh, Vice-Captain: Q Sajjad.

