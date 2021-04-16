BRE vs JAB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Brescia 1st Semi-final - April 17th, 2021

The first semi-final of the ECS T10 Brescia will see Janjua Brescia take on Brescia CC at the JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Brescia CC were one of the more impressive teams in the league phase, with the likes of Muhammad Jafri and Faisal Shah starring with both the bat and ball. Although they couldn't finish atop the table, Brescia CC will head into the semi-final high on confidence. They beat the Pak Lions in their last outing.

Janjua Brescia have also impressed in recent games, despite resting a few key players. But they will start the semi-final against Brescia CC as underdogs because the latter possess the experience of winning trophies on the ECS circuit. Although they came up second-best in both league encounters against Brescia CC, Janjua Brescia will fancy an upset in what promises to be a cracking game of cricket on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Brescia CC

Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Shadnan Khan, Anwar Attieq, Zai Mushtaq, Qulb Sajjad (C), Yasir Nawaz (WK), Babar Hussain, Ammad Khan, Javed Muhammaad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali, Imran Naveed, Naveed Chaudhary, Naseer Hussain, Rizwan Muhammad, Ali Raza, Atta Ullah, Faisal Shah, Ahsan Akbar, Zain Haider, Ranjah Hammad, Aliraza Qaisar.

Janjua Brescia CC

Nasir Ramzan, Ateeq Khan, Hasnain Mirza, Abdul Rehman, Basit Ali, Shazad Ahmed, Muhammad Saqib, Naeem Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad, Adnan Ali, Muhammad Shouab, Bachittar Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Farhad Ali, Zahid Ali, Raheem Qureshi, Suleman Ali, Ateeq Khan Zakhail, Ahmadullah Safi, Shiraz Utmanzai, Mohammad Afzal

Predicted Playing XIs

Brescia CC

Qulb Sajjad (C), Muhammad Jafri, Imad Khan, Yasir Nawaz (WK), Babar Hussain, Atta Ullah, Anwar Attieq, Ali Raza Islam, Malik Mushtaq, Muhammad Iqbal, Faisal Shah.

Janjua Brescia CC

Abdul Rehman, Basit Ali, Farhad Ali, Zahid Ali, Raheem Qureshi, Suleman Ali, Ateeq Khan Zakhail, Nazir Ramzan, Waseem Ahmed, Mohammad Afzal, Ahmadullah Safi

Match Details

Match: Brescia CC vs Janjua Brescia

Date & Time: 17th April 2021, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium, Brescia

Pitch Report

A good batting surface is expected, with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. As seen in previous ECS T10 Brescia games, the ball should move around a bit, keeping the batsmen on their toes. As the game progresses, the spinners will also come into play. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 120 being a match-winning total at the venue.

ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BRE vs JAB)

BRE vs JAB Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Brescia

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Ramzan, Y Nawaz, I Khan, W Ahmad, B Hussain, M Amir Jafri, Z Ali, F Shah, S Ali, M Mushtaq and M Afzal

Captain: M Amir Jafri. Vice-captain: Z Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Q Sajjad, Y Nawaz, I Khan, W Ahmad, B Hussain, M Amir Jafri, Z Ali, F Shah, S Ali, A Safi and M Afzal

Captain: M Amir Jafri. Vice-captain: W Ahmad