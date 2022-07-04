BRE vs JIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Brescia 2022, Match 3

Brescia CC (BRE) will take on Jinnah Brescia (JIB) in the third match of the ECS T10 Brescia 2022 at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground in Brescia on Monday, July 4.

Jinnah Brescia, who will start their ECS T10 Brescia 2022 campaign today, have a strong squad mixed with youth and experience. Meanwhile, Brescia CC will take on Janjua Brescia in an earlier fixture today and fatigue could play a role by the time they face Jinnah Brescia.

BRE vs JIB Probable Playing 11 Today

BRE XI

Ammad Khan, Anwar Attieq, Naveed Chaudhary, Yasir Dullu, Babar Hussain, Ali Raza Islam, Sajid Khan Afridi, Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad (c), Bashar Khan

JIB XI

Ali Raza Qaisar, Faheem Nazir, Faisal Shabbir, Hamza Qaisar, Hasnat Ahmed, Hasan Ahmad, Imran Muhammad, Sadat Ali, Suleman Ali, Sajjad Muhammad, Sharukh Nawaz

Match Details

BRE vs JIB, ECS T10 Brescia 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: 4th July, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia

Pitch Report

The track at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground generally favors the batters, with high scorers being pretty common at the venue. Both teams would want to chase upon winning the toss.

Today’s BRE vs JIB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

I Khan scored 171 runs last season at an average of 28.56 and will be eager to play a similar rle this year.

Batter

M Sajjad is a reputed batter who has been in great form lately. He can take on the opposition bowlers with ease.

All-rounder

A Raza Islam is a wonderful all-rounder who scored 96 runs in the last three matches at an average of 32. He can prove to be a brilliant captaincy pick for your BRE vs JIB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

B Khan, who can bowl tight lines and lengths, will be looking to begin his campaign on a strong note here.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRE vs JIB Dream11 prediction team

A Raza Islam (BRE)

Q Sajjad (BRE)

M Sajjad (JIB)

H Ahmed (JIB)

B Khan (BRE)

Important stats for BRE vs JIB Dream11 prediction team

A Raza Islam: 96 runs in the last 3 matches

I Khan: 171 runs last season

S Ali: 42 runs in T10

BRE vs JIB Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Brescia 2022)

BRE vs JIB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Brescia 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Khan, N Chaudhary, H Ahmed, M Sajjad, S Nawaz, Q Sajjad, A Raza Islam, S Ali, B Khan, A Qaisar, F Shabbir.

Captain: A Raza Islam. Vice-captain: Q Sajjad.

BRE vs JIB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Brescia 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Khan, N Hussain, N Chaudhary, H Ahmed, M Sajjad, Q Sajjad, A Raza Islam, S Ali, B Khan, A Qaisar, F Shabbir.

Captain: H Ahmed. Vice-captain: N Chaudhary.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far