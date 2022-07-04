BRE vs JIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Brescia, Match 3

Brescia Cricket Club (BRE) will take on Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (JIB) in the third match of the ECS T10 Brescia on Monday at the JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium in Brescia.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in previous domestic tournaments and are among the top contenders for this year's ECS T10 Brescia tournament. Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club has a lot of experienced players, while Brescia Cricket Club's squad are full of young players.

Brescia Cricket Club will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club are a relatively better team. Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club are expected to win the match.

BRE vs JIB Probable Playing XI

BRE Playing XI

Ammad Khan, Anwar Attieq, Naveed Chaudhary, Yasir Nawaz(wk), Babar Hussain, Ali Raza Islam, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Imad Khan, Malik Mushtaq, Qulb Sajjad (c), Faisal Shah

JIB Playing XI

Mohammad Afzal, Waseem Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad, Shazad Ahmed, Suleman Ali, Ateeq Khan, Raheem Qureshi, Nasir Ramzan (wk), Ahmadullah Safi, Muhammad Shouab, Zahid Ali (c)

Match Details

BRE vs JIB, ECS T10 Brescia, Match 3

Date and Time: July 04, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium, Brescia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium in Brescia is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

BRE vs JIB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Khan, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

M Sajjad and H Ahmed are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Nawaz is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

Q Sajjad and S Ali-II are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Raza is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Khan and A Qaisar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. F Shabbir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in BRE vs JIB Dream11 prediction team

Q Sajjad (BRE)

M Sajjad (JIB)

A Raza (BRE)

Brescia Cricket Club vs Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Brescia)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: I Khan, M Sajjad, N Chaudhary, H Ahmed, S Nawaz, S Ali-II, A Raza, Q Sajjad, A Qaisar, B Khan, F Shabbir

Captain: A Raza Vice Captain: Q Sajjad

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: I Khan, M Sajjad, H Ahmed, S Nawaz, S Ali-II, S Ali, A Raza, Q Sajjad, A Qaisar, B Khan, I Naveed

Captain: A Raza Vice Captain: M Sajjad

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far