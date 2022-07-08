BRE vs KIN-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Brescia 2022, Playoff 3

Brescia CC (BRE) will take on Kings XI (KIN-XI) in the third playoff of the ECS T10 Brescia 2022 at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground in Brescia on Friday.

Brescia CC have had a great run so far, winning four of six games. They did, however, lose to Jinnah Brescia in the morning game. Bashar Khan has served them well so far, and the team will hope to perform well in today's game to get them back on track.

Meanwhile, Kings XI are having an average tournament, winning three of their five games. They are also coming off a three-wicket loss to Jinnah Brescia in their previous game.

A thrilling game is expected in Brescia on Friday, with both teams looking to get back on track.

BRE vs KIN-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

BRE XI

Yasir Dullu, Sajid Afridi, Imad Khan, Nadjibullah Yasser, Naveed Chaudhary, Qalab Sajjad (c), Bashar Khan, Naseer Husnain (wk), Farooq Khan, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad

KIN XI

Vikas Kumar (wk), Vibhor Yadav, Simranjit Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Jagmeet Singh, Jaipal Singh(c), Manjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Sarbjit Singh, Malkeet Singh, Noman Ali

Match Details

BRE vs KIN XI, ECS T10 Brescia, Match Playoff 3rd

Date and Time: July 08, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium, Brescia

Pitch Report

The JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium has proven to be an excellent batting surface, with pacers expected to find some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 79 runs.

Today’s BRE vs KIN XI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Imad Khan: He has amassed 115 runs at an average of 23.00 in five matches in the competition so far, and has been decent behind the stumps as well. He is a safe bet for your fantasy team.

Batters

Vibhor Yadav: Vibhor has scored 116 runs at an average of 23.20 in four matches and can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team. He is currently third in the most wickets chart, having taken nine wickets at an impressive average of 9.22 in six games.

All-rounders

Kuldeep Lal: Kuldeep Lal seems to be in fantastic form with the ball, having taken nine wickets at an average of 9.11 in his last five outings. He could be a multiplier captaincy choice for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Bashar Khan - Bashar Khan is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets at an average of 6.55 in five games. Given his current form and pace, he is a multiplier choice for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in BRE vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction team

Jaipal Singh (KIN-XI) – 132 points.

Yasir Dullu (BRE) – 135 points.

Jaswinder Singh (KIN-XI) – 141 points.

Key stats for BRE vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction team

Jagmeet Singh - Seven wickets in six games; bowling average: 13.00.

Yasir Dullu- 84 runs in five games; batting average: 16.80

Imran Naveed – Five wickets in five games; bowling average: 12.20

BRE vs KIN XI Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Brescia)

BRE vs KIN-XI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Imad Khan, Sajid Afridi, Qalab Sajjad, Imran Naveed, Bashar Khan, Farooq Khan, Sarbjit Singh, Vibhor Yadav, Kuldeep Lal, Jagmeet Singh, Simranjit Singh

Captain: Vibhor Yadav Vice-Captain: Jagmeet Singh

BRE vs KIN-XI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vikas Kumar, , Yasir Dullu, Sajid Afridi, Jasvinder Singh, Imran Naveed, Bashar Khan, Farooq Khan, Sarbjit Singh, Vibhor Yadav, Kuldeep Lal, Jagmeet Singh, Javed Muhammaad

Captain: Kuldeep Lal Vice-Captain: Vibhor Yadav

