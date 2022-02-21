BRE vs OLT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022, Match 5

Brescia will take on Olten in the fifth match of the European Cricket League 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday.

Both sides will be playing their second match of the day here and by this point, will be familiar with the conditions already. They would like to end Day 1 on a winning note. Brescia have a strong batting order and will be the favorites to win this.

Meanwhile, Olten have an experienced squad but will have to raise their level of performance in order to beat Brescia.

BRE vs OLT Probable Playing 11 Today

BRE XI

Imad Khan, Yasir Nawaz, Shadnan Khan, Babar Hussain, Naveed Chaudhary, Ahsan Akbar, Qulb Sajjad, Ali Raza Islam, Ahmadullah Safi, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammaad

OLT XI

Mohamed Shahid Abdul Waridu, Alestin Johnmary, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Pratheeparaj Ratnarajah Varothayan, Ali Nayyer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Sufiyan Mohamed, Shathees Thanasegaram, Roshan Karunamoorthy

Match Details

BRE vs OLT, European Cricket League 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: February 21, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well.

120 could prove to be the par score at this venue and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s BRE vs OLT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Shahid Abdul Waridu is a decent choice for the wicket-keeper position in the Dream11 fantasy team. He will be looking for an important contribution to his side’s cause.

Batters

Despite being listed as a batter, S Khan is a wonderful all-rounder who can have an impact in multiple ways. In 19 ECS matches, he has scored 417 runs and has also picked up 11 wickets.

B Hussain is another responsible cricketer who could prove to be pivotal. He has scored 381 runs in 16 ECS matches at a strike rate of 194.38.

All-rounders

A Nayyer is an excellent player who's likely to fetch plenty of fantasy points. He has scored 43 runs and has also scalped seven wickets in the four matches. He could prove to be a great multiplier choice for your BRE vs OLT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

S Thanasegaram is a great bowler who will be hoping to get into stride pretty quickly. He has picked up four wickets in the last five matches at an average of 14.25 and at a strike rate of 12.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRE vs OLT Dream11 prediction team

A Nayyer (OLT)

Q Sajjad (BRE)

S Khan (BRE)

A Safi (BRE)

M Shahid Abdul Waridu (OLT)

Important stats for BRE vs OLT Dream11 prediction team

A Nayyer: 43 runs and 7 wickets in four matches

S Khan: 417 runs and 11 wickets in 19 matches

B Hussain: 381 runs in 16 matches

BRE vs OLT Dream11 Prediction Today

BRE vs OLT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Shahid Abdul Waridu, S Khan, B Hussain, Y Thirnavukarasu, M Stanikzai, A Nayyer, Q Sajjad, R Karunamoorthy, A Safi, S Thanasegaram, S Mohamed

Captain: A Nayyer Vice-Captain: S Khan

BRE vs OLT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Shahid Abdul Waridu, I Khan, S Khan, B Hussain, Y Thirnavukarasu, A Nayyer, Q Sajjad, R Karunamoorthy, A Safi, S Thanasegaram, S Mohamed

Captain: Q Sajjad Vice-Captain: B Hussain.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar