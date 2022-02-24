BRE vs PCK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022, Eliminator 2

Brescia will take on Prague CC Kings in the second Eliminator of the European Cricket League 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

Brescia won two of their five matches in the group stage of the European Cricket League 2022. They finished fourth in the table.

Prague CC Kings also won the same number of matches but were fifth due to a lower net run rate of +1.173 compared to Brescia’s +3.296.

Prague CC Kings defeated ZTB by 53 runs in the first Eliminator to book a slot in the second Eliminator against Brescia.

BRE vs PCK Probable Playing 11 Today

BRE XI

Qalab Sajjad, Babar Hussain, Ahmadullah Safi, Imran Naveed, Shadnan Khan, Bashar Khan, Javed Muhammad, Basharat Ali, Yasir Dullu, Naveed Chaudhary, Imad Khan.

PCK XI

Sudhir Gladson, Jahangir Wani, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Hilal Ahmad, Arun Ashokan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sudita Udugalage, Sameera Maduranga, Prakash Sadasivan, Kushal Mendon, Sudesh Wickramasekara.

Match Details

BRE vs PCK, European Cricket League 2022, Eliminator 2

Date and Time: February 24, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well.

120 could prove to be the par score at this venue and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today's BRE vs PCK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Ahmad is a destructive batter who could prove to be a wise choice behind the stumps too. He has scored 92 runs at a strike rate of 158.62 so far.

Batters

B Hussain is another responsible cricketer who could prove to be pivotal. He recently smashed an incredible century at a terrific strike rate of 300.

He has amassed 194 runs in five matches at an average of 64.66 and a strike rate of 239.50.

All-rounders

S Wickramasekara is the highest run-scorer for Prague CC Kings in the competition with 195 runs at a strike rate of over 224 and an average of 65.

He has also picked up five wickets and could prove to be a great multiplier choice for your PCK vs BRE Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

B Ali is looking in great touch and can prove to be a superb bowler. He has already collected six wickets in five matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRE vs PCK Dream11 prediction team

S Wickramasekara (PCK) – 510 points

B Hussain (BRE) – 300 points

B Ali (BRE) – 252 points

A Raza Islam (BRE) – 246 points

H Ahmad (PCK) – 211 points

Important stats for BRE vs PCK Dream11 prediction team

S Wickramasekara: 195 runs and 5 wickets

B Hussain: 194 runs

B Ali: 6 wickets

A Raza Islam: 90 runs and 2 wickets

H Ahmad: 92 runs

BRE vs PCK Dream11 Prediction Today

BRE vs PCK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Ahmad, B Hussain, A Ashokan, S Sundareswaran, S Wickramasekara, S Khan, A Raza Islam, N Padmaraju, B Ali, J Muhammaad, I Naveed

Captain: S Wickramasekara, Vice-Captain: B Hussain

BRE vs PCK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmad, I Khan, B Hussain, A Ashokan, S Sundareswaran, S Wickramasekara, S Khan, A Raza Islam, B Ali, J Muhammaad, I Naveed

Captain: A Raza Islam, Vice-Captain: B Ali.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar