BRE vs PLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Brescia 2022, Match 13

Brescia CC (BRE) will take on Pak Lions Ghedi (PLG) in the 13th match of the ECS T10 Brescia 2022 at JCC Brescia Cricket Ground in Brescia on Thursday.

Brescia have had a fabulous campaign this season. They have won three of their four games and have accumulated six points. They are second in the points table, behind Jinnah Brescia on net run rate. Brescia's lone loss (by seven wickets) came in their last match against Cividate.

Pak Lions Ghedi, meanwhile, have had an underwhelming campaign so far. They have won just one of their four games and are second from bottom in the standings. They lost their most recent encounter against Kings XI by six wickets.

BRE vs PLG Probable Playing XIs

BRE

Yasir Dullu, Sajid Afridi, Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Qalab Sajjad (c), Naseer Husnain (wk), Bashar Khan, Owais Amjad, Muhammad Saqib, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad.

PLG

Mudassar Riaz (wk), Hammad Ranjha (c), Jawad Mohammad, Asad Imran, Khurram Zafar, Rizwan uz Zaman, Taimoor Ali, Hassan Naveed, Waqar Ashraf, Tabassum Riaz, Fakhar Imran.

Match Details

Match: BRE vs PLG, ECS T10 Brescia 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: July 7, 2022; 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia.

Pitch Report

The track is good for batting, and high scores are quite common. There are plenty of runs to offer, so bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. Both teams could love to chase on winning the toss.

Today’s BRE vs PLG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Riaz is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot and has been in great form with the bat. He'll be expected to pile on the runs here. He’s the second-highest scorer for his team this season, with 77 runs in four games.

Batters

A Imran is the tip-scorer for Pak Lions Ghedi in the competition. He has amassed 106 runs in four games at an average of 35.33 and also has a strike rate of 155.88. He’s also the highest wicket-taker for them with six wickets in four games at an average of 13.50. He should be the first choice for captaincy in your BRE vs PLG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Khan Afridi is a wonderful all-rounder who could shine with both bat and ball. He has scored 68 runs at a strike rate of over 154 and has also taken three wickets.

Q Sajjad is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 38 runs and has also scalped three wickets.

Bowlers

B Khan is the leading wicket-taker in the competition so far. He has scalped eight wickets at a stunning average of 5.62.

I Naveed, meanwhile, is the second highest wicket-taker for Brescia. He has collected five wickets in four matches so far.

Five best players to pick in BRE vs PLG Dream11 prediction team

A Imran (PLG) – 351 points

B Khan (BRE) – 320 points

S Afridi (BRE) – 228 points

I Naveed (BRE) – 210 points

M Riaz (PLG) – 196 points.

Key stats for BRE vs PLG Dream11 prediction team

A Imran: 106 runs and 6 wickets

B Khan: 8 wickets

S Afridi: 68 runs and 3 wickets

I Naveed: 5 wickets

M Riaz: 77 runs.

BRE vs PLG Dream11 Prediction

BRE vs PLG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Riaz, I Khan, A Imran, Y Dullu, N Chaudhary, S Khan Afridi, Q Sajjad, H Naveed, B Khan, I Naveed, T Riaz.

Captain: A Imran. Vice-Captain: B Khan.

BRE vs PLG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Riaz, I Khan, A Imran, Y Dullu, N Chaudhary, S Khan Afridi, Q Sajjad, J Mohammed, B Khan, I Naveed, T Riaz.

Captain: S Khan Afridi. Vice-Captain: M Riaz.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far