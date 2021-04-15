BRE vs PLG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Brescia Match - Apr 16, 2021

Brescia CC will take on Pak Lions Ghedi in the 17th match of the ECS T10 Brescia at the JCC Brescia Cricket on Friday.

Brescia CC are having a decent ECS T10 Brescia campaign so far, winning three of their six matches, with two fixtures getting abandoned. They are currently second in the standings and will look to confirm their semi-final berth with a win over Pak Lions Ghedi. Brescia CC will head into Friday's game on the back of a 41-run loss to Jinnah Brescia.

Pak Lions Ghedi, on the other hand, have had a torrid time in the ECS T10 Brescia. They are yet to win a game in the tournament and are rock-bottom in the standings after losing five of their six fixtures. Pak Lions Ghedi will be desperate to emerge victorious against Brescia CC.

Squads to choose from

Brescia CC

Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Shadnan Khan, Anwar Attieq, Zai Mushtaq, Qulb Sajjad (C), Yasir Nawaz (WK), Babar Hussain, Ammad Khan, Javed Muhammaad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali, Imran Naveed, Naveed Chaudhary, Naseer Hussain, Rizwan Muhammad, Ali Raza, Atta Ullah, Faisal Shah, Ahsan Akbar, Zain Haider, Ranjah Hammad, Aliraza Qaisar.

Pak Lions Ghedi

Sheraz Khan, Nadeem Faisal, Muhammad Tayyab, Fakhar Imran, Tabassum Riaz, Mudassar Riaz (WK), Tojo Thomas, Rohit Unnithan, Rizwan Zaman, Haseeb Abdul (C), Israr Omarkhail, Nithin Das, Shueb Khan, John Joseph, Ehtasham Safdar, Sukhwinder Singh, Bebin Zacharia, Hamza Zia, Dilawar Hussain.

Predicted Playing XIs

Brescia CC

Qulb Sajjad (C), Muhammad Jafri, Imad Khan, Yasir Nawaz (WK), Babar Hussain, Atta Ullah, Anwar Attieq, Ali Raza Islam, Malik Mushtaq, Muhammad Iqbal, Faisal Shah.

Pak Lions Ghedi

Haseeb Abdul (C), Nadeem Faisal, Mudassar Riaz (WK), Muhammad Tayyab, Fakhar Imran, Shueb Khan, Tojo Thomas, Ehtasham Safdar, Nithin Das, Rizwan Zaman, Rohit Unnithan.

Match Details

Match: Brescia CC vs Pak Lions Ghedi, Match 17, ECS T10 Brescia

Date & Time: 16th April 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia.

Pitch Report

The track at the JCC Brescia Cricket is a balanced one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 100 runs. Batsmen are able to play shots on the up here as the ball comes on to the bat nicely. One must not hesitate to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BRE vs PLG)

BRE vs PLG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Brescia

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Nawaz, Imad Khan, Babar Hussain, Mudassar Riaz, Rizwan Zaman, Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Jafri, Haseeb Abdul, Muhammad Iqbal, Faisal Shah, Fakhar Imran.

Captain: Muhammad Jafri. Vice-captain: Imad Khan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasir Nawaz, Imad Khan, Babar Hussain, Mudassar Riaz, Tojo Thomas, Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Jafri, Haseeb Abdul, Malik Mushtaq, Faisal Shah, Fakhar Imran.

Captain: Imad Khan. Vice-captain: Muhammad Jafri.