BRE vs TW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022 Champions Week, Match 5

Brescia will take on Tunbridge Wells in the fifth match of the European Cricket League 2022 Champions Week at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

Brescia won two of its five matches in the group stage. They are arriving into this clash after defeating Carlton by nine wickets in the final match of Group C.

Meanwhile, Turnbridge Wells have suffered only a single loss after playing five group stage fixtures. They also defeated Dreux in their previous match by 28 runs and this could prove to be an extremely interesting contest between two teams who know how to dig deep.

BRE vs TW Probable Playing 11 Today

BRE XI

Yasir Dullu(wk), Imad Khan, Babar Hussain, Ahsan Akbar, Qalab Sajjad(c), Naveed Chaudhary, Ali Raza Islam, Bashar Khan, Shadnan Khan, Ahmadullah Safi, Basharat Ali

TW XI

Viraj Bhatia, Alex Williams, Jonny Shepherdson, Mark McLean, Ian McLean, Liam Buttery(wk), Matt Barker, Michael Waller, Bailey Wightman, Dave Smith, Chris Williams(c)

Match Details

BRE vs TW, European Cricket League 2022 Champions Week, Match 5

Date and Time: March 17, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be favorable to batters. High scores are pretty common at this venue and bowlers need to keep their wits about themselves in order to outfox the opponents.

Batting first is the ideal option after winning the toss.

Today’s BRE vs TW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Having C Williams as the wicket-keeper is a bit of a no-brainer. He has been in excellent form with the bat and has scored 210 runs in eight matches with the highest score of 56.

Batters

A Williams is an interesting pick as he can also surprise the opposition with the ball. He has scored 218 runs and has also scalped three wickets.

B Hussain is more than reliable for Brescia CC. He smacked 279 runs in nine matches and will be looking for another crucial knock.

All-rounders

A Raza Islam is known to step up to the task with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 203 runs in seven matches and has also picked up eight wickets. He will be a superb captaincy choice for your BRE vs TW Dream11 fantasy side.

D Smith is a power-packed player who can fetch a lot of points for your fantasy team. He has scored 65 runs and has also picked up nine wickets.

Bowlers

B Ali looks to be in great touch with the ball in hand. He has plenty of variations in his arsenal and has already picked up ten wickets in this tournament.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRE vs TW Dream11 prediction team

A Raza Islam (BRE) – 791 points

A Williams (TW) – 500 points

D Smith (TW) – 474 points

B Hussain (BRE) – 454 points

B Ali (BRE) – 452 points

Important stats for BRE vs TW Dream11 prediction team

A Raza Islam: 203 runs and 8 wickets

A Williams: 218 runs and 3 wickets

D Smith: 65 runs and 9 wickets

B Hussain: 279 runs

B Ali: 10 wickets

BRE vs TW Dream11 Prediction Today

BRE vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Williams, Y Nawaz, A Williams, B Hussain, V Bhatia, A Raza Islam, D Smith, J Muhammaad, B Ali, M Barker, B Wightman

Captain: A Raza Islam, Vice-Captain: A Williams

BRE vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Williams, A Williams, B Hussain, I McLean, A Raza Islam, D Smith, J Muhammaad, Q Sajjad, B Ali, B Khan, B Wightman

Captain: D Smith, Vice-Captain: B Hussain.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar