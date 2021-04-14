BRE vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Brescia 2021 Match 12 - Apr 14, 2021

Match number 12 of the ECS T10 Brescia will see Brescia CC take on Jinnah Brescia at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Brescia CC, who are currently atop the ECS T10 Brescia standings, saw both their games washed away on day one. On day two, they won both their fixtures against Janjua Brescia. In both games, Brescia CC batted first and racked up big scores before defending the totals well.

Meanwhile, Jinnah Brescia have been absolutely dominant in their first two ECS T10 Brescia games. They won the ECS T10 Rome title in September last year and have continued from where they left off. Jinnah Brescia thrashed the Pak Lions Ghedi by 72 runs before chasing down 35 inside 2.3 overs in a five-over game against the same opponents.

Squads to choose from

Brescia CC: Qulb Sajjad (c), Muhammad Jafri, Malik Mushtaq, Babar Hussain, Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Naseer Hussain, Ali Raza Islam, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Iqbal, Javed Muhammaad, Atta Ullah, Ranjah Hammad, Shadnan Khan, Anwar Attieq, Yasir Nawaz, Ammad Khan, Basharat Ali, Imran Naveed, Rizwan Muhammad, Ahsan Akbar, Zain Haider, Aliraza Qaisar

Jinnah Brescia: Ahmed Rukhsar (c), Atif Mehmood, Harsha Wass, Muhammad Imran, Janaka Wass, Abrar Bilal, Faheem Nazir, Muhammad Rizwan, Ahmed Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Hussain Abubakar, Shahrukh Butt, Ghulam Farid, Hasnat Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Charith Fernando, Azhar Hussain, Humza Ishtiaq, Sukhwinder Singh, Arsalan Shahid, Mirza Ahmed

Predicted Playing XIs

Brescia CC: Muhammad Jafri, Imad Khan, Babar Hussain, Yasir Nawaz (wk), Anwar Attieq, Atta Ullah, Ranjah Hammad, Ali Raza Islam, Malik Mushtaq, Qulb Sajjad (c), Faisal Shah

Advertisement

Jinnah Brescia: Nisar Ahmed, Janaka Wass, Hassan Ahmad, Azhar Hussain, Muhammad Rizwan, Charith Fernando, Muhammad Imran, Rukhsar Ahmed (c), Faheem Nazir, Sukhwinder Singh, Harsha Wass (wk)

Match Details

Match: Brescia CC vs Jinnah Brescia

Date & Time: April 14th 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground has consistently seen high scores in the last few ECS T10 Brescia games. Five out of the six completed games in the tournament have seen scores above 110. Another big-hitting and high-scoring game may be on the cards on Tuesday.

ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BRE vs JIB)

Dream11 Team for Brescia CC vs Jinnah Brescia - ECS T10 Brescia 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hassan Ahmad, Janaka Wass, Imad Khan, Babar Hussain, Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Charith Fernando, Ali Raza Islam, Muhammad Imran, Rukhsar Ahmed, Faisal Shah

Captain: Imad Khan. Vice-captain: Muhammad Amir Jafri

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hassan Ahmad, Janaka Wass, Imad Khan, Babar Hussain, Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Charith Fernando, Sukhwinder Singh, Muhammad Imran, Faheem Nazir, Faisal Shah

Captain: Muhammad Amir Jafri. Vice-captain: Hassan Ahmad