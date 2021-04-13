Brescia T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 12 (Updated)

The Brescia T10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on April 12, with four matches played on the day. Four more encounters are scheduled to be played on Tuesday, April 13

Janjua Brescia, with three points, are perched atop the Brescia T10 League 2021 points table. Although they thrashed Pak Lions Ghedi in their first match of the tournament, their other encounter against the same opposition was abandoned.

Both matches between Brescia CC and Cividate on the opening day of the tournament were also abandoned. The two teams have a couple of points each and follow the table-toppers in the standings.

Pak Lions Ghedi's only point came via their abandoned encounter against Janjua Brescia. Jinnah Brescia will start their Brescia T10 League 2021 campaign on Tuesday with a couple of matches against Pak Lions Ghedi.

Following are the team standings after the opening day of matches in the Brescia T10 League 2021 -

Brescia T10 League Points Table

Brescia T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Brescia T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Advertisement

Nasir Ramzan of Janjua Brescia is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Brescia T10 League 2021. He smashed 55 runs in the only knock he played on Monday. Ramzan has an excellent strike rate of 229.16, and has struck five fours and three sixes.

Imad Khan of Brescia CC occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 54 runs in two matches, with 48 being his best effort. Khan's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 245.45, and are studded with eight fours and three maximums.

Naeem Ahmad of Janjua Brescia is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Brescia T10 League 2021. He scored an unbeaten 48 in his only outing thus far. Ahmad has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 200.00, with the help of five boundaries and three sixes.

Most Wickets

Brescia T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Dara Shikoh of Cividate, with five scalps, emerged as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Brescia T10 League 2021. His spell of 4/16 is the best bowling performance of the tournament so far, but he has been slightly expensive, having conceded an average of 9.75 runs per over.

Advertisement

Shikoh's teammate Muhammad Arslan occupies second spot on the wicket-taking charts, with four scalps to his credit. He has a best effort of 2/8 and has been taken for an average of 9.00 runs per over.

Usman Javaid and Kuljinder Singh, both also from Cividate, picked up three wickets apiece on the first day of the Brescia T10 League 2021.

Javaid is placed third on the list by virtue of having a much better economy rate. He has a spell of 3/4 as his best return and has an exceptional economy rate of 5.71.