Brescia T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 13 (Updated)

The Brescia T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on April 13, with four matches played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, April 14.

Brescia CC, with six points, are perched atop the Brescia T10 League 2021 points table. They have won two of their matches, with their other two encounters being abandoned.

Jinnah Brescia thrashed Pak Lions Ghedi in both their encounters on Tuesday. They have four points in their kitty and follow the table-toppers in the standings.

Janjua Brescia, with three points in their bag, are placed third in the Brescia T10 League 2021 points table. They have won a solitary match thus far, with their other point coming through an abandoned encounter.

Cividate and Pak Lions Ghedi are languishing at the bottom of the table. Their only points so far have come via abandoned matches.

Following are the team standings after the second day of matches in the Brescia T10 League 2021 -

Brescia T10 League Points Table

Brescia T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Advertisement

Brescia T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Imad Khan of Brescia CC has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Brescia T10 League 2021. He has smashed 149 runs in four knocks, with an unbeaten 59 being his top score. Khan has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 222.38, with the help of 13 fours and as many sixes.

Nasir Ramzan of Janjua Brescia has slipped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 118 runs thus far, with 55 being his best effort. Ramzan's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 184.37, and are studded with 11 fours and five maximums.

Muhammad Jafri of Brescia CC is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Brescia T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 110 runs in four matches, with 58 being his highest score. Jafri has an impressive strike rate of 177.41, and has struck 11 boundaries and seven sixes.

Most Wickets

Brescia T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Faisal Shah of Brescia CC and Dara Shikoh of Cividate, with five scalps apiece, are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 2 of the Brescia T10 League 2021. The former is placed higher due to his better economy rate.

Advertisement

Shah has a spell of 3/13 as his best performance and has a decent economy rate of 7.66. Shikoh has registered the best figures of the tournament (4/16) but has been slightly expensive, having conceded an average of 9.75 runs per over.

Muhammad Arslan of Cividate, with four scalps to his name, is placed third on the highest wicket-takers list of the Brescia T10 League 2021. He has a best effort of 2/8 and has an acceptable economy rate of 9.00.