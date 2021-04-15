Brescia T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 14 (Updated)

The Brescia T10 League 2021 saw its third day of action on April 14, with four encounters played on the day. Four more matches are scheduled for Thursday, April 15.

Brescia CC, with eight points in their bag, are perched atop the Brescia T10 League 2021 points table. They have won three matches thus far and accrued another couple of points via abandoned encounters.

Jinnah Brescia, with six points, follow the table-toppers in the standings. They have also registered three wins and have a couple of additional games in hand.

Janjua Brescia are placed third in the Brescia T10 League 2021 points table. They have five points in their kitty, courtesy of a couple of wins and an abandoned match.

Cividate occupy fourth spot in the table, with four points to their name. Pak Lions Ghedi are the only team yet to register a win in the tournament, with their only point so far coming through an abandoned encounter.

Following are the team standings after the third day of matches in the Brescia T10 League 2021 -

Brescia T10 League Points Table

Brescia T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Brescia T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Muhammad Jafri of Brescia CC has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Brescia T10 League 2021. He has amassed 186 runs in six encounters, with his unbeaten 76 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Jafri's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 206.66, and are studded with 15 fours and as many sixes.

Jafri's teammate Imad Khan occupies second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 164 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 59 being his best effort. Khan has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 218.66, with the help of 13 fours and 15 maximums.

Dara Shikoh of Cividate is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Brescia T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 138 runs in four knocks, with an unbeaten 74 being his top score. Shikoh has an impressive strike rate of 176.92, and has struck 11 boundaries and nine sixes.

Most Wickets

Brescia T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Dara Shikoh of Cividate, with nine scalps to his credit, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 3 of the Brescia T10 League 2021. His spell of 4/16 is the only four-wicket haul of the tournament to date. However, he has been quite expensive, having conceded an average of 10.30 runs per over.

Faisal Shah of Brescia CC and Muhammad Arslan of Cividate have both accounted for seven opposition batsmen in the Brescia T10 League 2021. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of having a better economy rate.

Shah has a best effort of 3/13 and an acceptable economy rate of 8.50. Arslan has a spell of 2/8 as his best performance and has been taken for an average of 9.57 runs per over.