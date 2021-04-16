Brescia T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 15 (Updated)

The Brescia T10 League 2021 saw its penultimate day of group stage action on April 15, with four matches played on the day. The final four preliminary phase matches are scheduled for Friday, April 16.

Jinnah Brescia, Brescia CC, and Cividate, with eight points apiece, occupy the top three spots in the Brescia T10 League 2021 points table. They are placed in that order based on their respective net run rates.

Janjua Brescia have finished their league stage engagements with seven points in their kitty. They are guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals along with the three table-toppers.

Pak Lions Ghedi are languishing at the bottom of the Brescia T10 League 2021 points table, with just a solitary point to their name. They will be playing for pride in their final two encounters against Brescia CC on Friday.

Following are the team standings after the penultimate day of group matches in the Brescia T10 League 2021 -

Brescia T10 League Points Table

Brescia T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Brescia T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Muhammad Jafri of Brescia CC continues to be the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Brescia T10 League 2021. He has amassed 186 runs in six knocks including an unbeaten 76, which is the highest individual score of the tournament to date. Jafri has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 206.66, with the help of 15 fours and as many sixes.

Hassan Ahmad of Jinnah Brescia is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 169 runs thus far, with 67 being his best effort. Ahmad has an impressive strike rate of 192.04, and has struck 6 boundaries and 16 sixes.

Imad Khan of Brescia CC occupies third position on the highest run-getters list of the Brescia T10 League 2021. He has smashed 164 runs in six matches, with an unbeaten 59 being his top score. Khan's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 218.66, and are studded with 13 fours and 15 maximums.

Dara Shikoh (159) and Mudassar Riaz (110) are the highest run-scorers from Cividate and Pak Lions Ghedi respectively.

Most Wickets

Brescia T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Dara Shikoh of Cividate, with thirteen scalps, has consolidated his position as the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Brescia T10 League 2021. He has a best effort of 4/16 and a decent economy rate of 8.22.

Shikoh's teammate Muhammad Arslan, with nine scalps to his credit, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has a spell of 2/8 as his best return and has an acceptable economy rate of 9.09.

Kuljinder Singh, another bowler from Cividate, has picked up eight wickets in the Brescia T10 League 2021 thus far. He has a best spell of 4/10 and has conceded an average of 10.00 runs per over.

Jinnah Brescia's Sukhwinder Singh (7), Brescia CC's Faisal Shah (7), and the Pak Lions Ghedi trio of Haseeb Abdul, Fakhar Imran, and Muhammad Tayyab, with 4 scalps each, are the highest wicket-takers from their respective teams.