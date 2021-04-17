Brescia T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 16 (Updated)

The Brescia T10 League 2021 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions set to be crowned on Saturday, April 17. The two semi-finals will be followed by a third-place playoff match and the final.

Brescia CC, with 12 points, finished atop the Brescia T10 League 2021 points table. They registered five wins in the group phase and also accrued a couple of points via abandoned encounters.

Jinnah Brescia and Cividate follow the table-toppers in the standings. Both teams have 10 points apiece, with the former placed higher, owing to having a much better net run rate.

Janjua Brescia qualified for the semi-finals of the Brescia T10 League 2021 along with the aforementioned three teams. They finished their league stage engagements with seven points in their kitty.

Pak Lions Ghedi failed to register a win in the tournament and finished last. Their only point came via an abandoned encounter.

Brescia CC will face Janjua Brescia in the first semi-final of the Brescia T10 League 2021. The second semi-final will see Jinnah Brescia take on Cividate.

Following are the team standings after the group stage in the Brescia T10 League 2021:

Brescia T10 League Points Table

Brescia T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Brescia T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Dara Shikoh of Cividate has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the penultimate day of action in the Brescia T10 League 2021. He has amassed 229 runs in eight matches, with an unbeaten 74 being his highest score. Shikoh has a decent strike rate of 163.57, and has struck 20 fours and 14 sixes.

Hassan Ahmad of Jinnah Brescia occupies second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 220 runs in seven knocks, with 67 being his best effort. Ahmad's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 198.19, and are studded with nine boundaries and 21 sixes.

Nisar Ahmed, also from Jinnah Brescia, is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Brescia T10 League 2021. He has scored 191 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 61 being his top score. Ahmed has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 180.18, with the help of 20 fours and 10 maximums.

Most Wickets

Brescia T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Dara Shikoh of Cividate, with 16 scalps, is also the highest wicket-taker after Day 5 of the Brescia T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 4/16 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy rate of 9.38.

Shikoh's teammates Muhammad Arslan and Kuljinder Singh have both accounted for 11 dismissals each in the Brescia T10 League 2021 thus far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of having a slightly better economy rate.

Arslan has a best effort of 2/8 and has conceded an average of 9.20 runs per over. Singh has a spell of 4/10 as his best return and has an economy rate of 9.86.