BRG vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Prague 3rd Quarter-final - May 14th, 2021

Brno Rangers will take on Bohemian CC in the third quarter-final of the ECS T10 Prague on Friday.

Brno Rangers have won six of their eight ECS T10 Prague fixtures and finished atop Group B; two of their games were washed out. They beat Prague CC Rooks by 23 runs in their last match.

Bohemian CC, on the other hand, have been on a downward spiral ever since their win against Vinohrady CC, losing four matches on the trot. They will start as underdogs in the third ECS T10 Prague quarter-final.

Squads to choose from:

Brno Rangers

Naveed Ahmed, Jan Hoffmann, Sandeep Tiwari, Somesekhar Banerjee, Ushan Gunathilake, Vikram Padigala, Somsuvro Basu, Tripurari Kania Lal, Dylan Steyn (C), Rahat Ali, Kudzai Chomusora, Ali Kashif, Abhijit Kar, Saeed Khan, Sony Mitra (WK), Vishnu Revi and Saeed Rasul.

Bohemian CC

Javed Iqbal, Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Zahid Mahmood, Ali Waqar, MD Mohiuddin, Ravindra Singh Bist, Saqlain Mukhtar, Imran ul-Haq, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Pratap Jagtap, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Khan, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, GM Hasanat, Muhammad Usman, Philip Katon, Amin Hossa

Predicted Playing XIs

Brno Rangers

Dylan Steyn (C), Ali Kashif, Sony Mitra (WK), Rahat Ali, Jan Hoffmann, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kania Lal, Kudzai Chomusora, Somsuvro Basu, Sandeep Tiwari, Zain Tariq.

Bohemian CC

Javed Iqbal, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Imran-ul-Haq, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Pratap Jagtap, Ali Waqar, Waheed ur-Rehman, Saurabh Kakaria, GM Hasanat

Match Details

Match: Brno Rangers vs Bohemian CC, Quarter-final 3, ECS T10 Prague

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Date and Time: 14th May, 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague favors the bowlers, especially the pacers, who can extract a lot of seam movement and bounce off the surface. The average score in the ECS T10 Prague at the venue is 41 runs.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BRG vs BCC)

BRG vs BCC Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Prague

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Hoffman, A Kashif, D Steyn, S S Mukhtar, M Usman, J Iqbal, R Ali, S Kakaria, A Waqar, S Tiwari, N Ahmed

Captain: A Kashif. Vice-captain: J Iqbal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Hoffman, M Zubair, A Kashif, D Steyn, S S Mukhtar, J Iqbal, R Ali, S Kakaria, A Waqar, S Tiwari, W S Khan

Captain: D Steyn. Vice-captain: R Ali