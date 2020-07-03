BRG vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - July 4th, 2020

Here are a few fantasy tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for BRG vs BRD match of ECN Czech T10 Super Series 2020.

Brno Rangers take on Brno Raiders in Match 4 of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The final game on Day 1 of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4 sees the Brno Rangers take on Brno Raiders in what promises to be a thrilling encounter at the Brno Cricket Ground.

Both teams have a lot of experience under their belts with some of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series' best players in their rosters. They look evenly matched on paper, although the Raiders will head into this game as slight favourites.

Nevertheless, one can expect a nail-biting finish with two valuable points up for grabs

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Brno Rangers

Ushan Gunathilake, Dylan Steyn, Somesekhar Banerjee, Anthony Francis, Saquib Sadiq, Rohit Ogale, Amit Vyas, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Balu Babukuttan, Rahat Ali, Sumsuvro Basu, Vikram Padigala, Sandeep Tiwari and Arun Mathew

Brno Raiders

Advertisement

Anzer Khan, Balaji Subramaniam, Vignesh Surendran, Kudzai Chumusora, Muzamil Dodhy, Praveen Prasad, Aamir Husain, Ganesh Duraisamy, Vijay Bijalwan, Arun Vasudevan, Raghvenda Singh, Dilu Bhusal, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Piyush Tripathi and Sreekanth Nair

Predicted Playing XIs

Brno Rangers

U Gunathilake, D Steyn, S Banerjee, A Francis, A Vyas, N Ahmed, T Kanhya Lal, B Babukuttan, R Ali, S Basu and V Padigala

Brno Raiders

A Khan, B Subramaniam, V Surendran, M Dodhy, A Husain, G Duraisamy, V Bijalwan, R Singh, D Bhusal, J Singh Rathore and S Nair.

Match Details

Match: Brno Raiders vs Brno Rangers

Date: 4th July 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brno Cricket Ground, Brno

Pitch Report

The pitch should offer some help to the bowlers with the slightly overcast conditions also expected to aid them. However, the small boundaries will go against them with a total of 85 being par at this venue.

Batting first would the ideal option on winning the toss with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BRG vs BRD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Khan, U Gunathilake, A Francis, B Subramaniam, V Surendran, T Kanhya Lal, N Ahmed, R Ali, S Basu, V Padigala and D Bhusal

Captain: B Subramaniam, Vice-Captain: A Francis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khan, U Gunathilake, A Francis, B Subramaniam, V Surendran, G Duraisamy, N Ahmed, R Ali, S Basu, V Padigala and R Singh

Captain: A Francis, Vice-Captain: N Ahmed