BRG vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - July 5th, 2020

Here are a few fantasy tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for BRG vs BRD match of ECN Czech T10 Super Series 2020.

Brno Rangers take on Brno Raiders in the Final of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The final of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4 is upon us as Brno Rangers take on Brno Raiders at the Brno Cricket Ground. The Rangers have been the team to beat with three wins in three league fixtures.

Their opponents, the Raiders, had to take a slightly longer route to the final with a thumping win over the Raptors in the previous game, thereby reinstating their credentials. With both teams looking in ominous form, one can expect a fitting conclusion to what has been a wonderful tournament in Brno.

Squads to choose from

Brno Rangers

Ushan Gunathilake, Dylan Steyn, Somesekhar Banerjee, Anthony Francis, Saquib Sadiq, Rohit Ogale, Amit Vyas, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Balu Babukuttan, Rahat Ali, Somsuvro Basu, Vikram Padigala, Sandeep Tiwari and Arun Mathew

Brno Raiders

Anzer Khan, Balaji Subramaniam, Vignesh Surendran, Kudzai Chomusora, Muzamil Dodhy, Praveen Prasad, Aamir Husain, Ganesh Duraisamy, Vijay Bijalwan, Arun Vasudevan, Raghvendra Singh, Dilu Bhusal, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Piyush Tripathi and Sreekanth Nair

Predicted Playing XIs

Brno Rangers

U Gunathilake, D Steyn, S Banerjee, A Francis, A Vyas, N Ahmed, T Kanhya Lal, S Tiwari, R Ali, S Basu and V Padigala

Brno Raiders

A Khan, B Subramaniam, K Chomusora, A Husain, G Duraisamy, V Bijalwan, A Vasudevan, D Bhusal, J Singh, R Singh and P Tripathi

Match Details

Match: Brno Raiders vs Brno Rangers

Date: 5th July 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Brno Cricket Ground, Brno

Pitch Report

The pitch should offer some help to the bowlers, with the slightly overcast conditions also expected to aid them. However, the small boundaries will go against them with a total of 85 being par at this venue. Considering the nature of the fixture, both teams would be tempted to bat first and pile on the runs.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 4 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BRG vs BRD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Khan, D Steyn, S Banerjee, A Francis, K Chomusora, A Husain, V Bijalwan, T Kanhya Lal, R Ali, S Tiwari and P Tripathi

Captain: A Husain, Vice-Captain: T Kanhya Lal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khan, B Subramaniam, S Banerjee, A Francis, K Chomusora, A Husain, V Bijalwan, T Kanhya Lal, S Basu, S Tiwari and P Tripathi

Captain: T Kanhya Lal, Vice-Captain: V Bijalwan