BRG vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - May 07, 2021

Brno Rangers will lock horns with Prague Barbarians Vandals in the 19th match of ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Friday.

Moreover, this will be the second match of the day for both teams.

Brno Rangers are having a tremendous season so far. They are currently sitting at the top of the Group B points table, having won as many as two matches. They will be hoping to pick up wins from both their games on Friday and further strengthen their position in the points table.

Prague Barbarians Vandals, on the other hand, have won two of their three matches and are placed just below their opponents in the points table. They fell to a 32-run in their last match against the same opponents. The Barbarians Vandals will be determined enough to pick up a win from this game and take revenge for the previous game's defeat from the Rangers.

The fans will be in for a high-scoring fest in this top of the table clash on Friday.

Squads choose from

Brno Rangers

Naveed Ahmed, Jan Hoffmann, Sandeep Tiwari, Somesekhar Banerjee, Ushan Gunathilake, Vikram Padigala, Somsuvro Basu, Tripurari Kania Lal, Dylan Steyn (C), Rahat Ali, Kudzai Chomusora, Ali Kashif, Abhijit Kar, Saeed Khan, Sony Mitra (WK), Vishnu Revi and Saeed Rasul.

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Sahil Grover, Pradeep Gangappa, Sabawoon Davizi, Sumit Pokhriyal, Divyendra Singh (C & WK), Jahanur Hoque, Vamshi Krishna, Yashwantha Salian, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Pankaj Pundir, Uday Gali, Bilal Samad, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar, Ravi Sangam, Sagar Madhireddy and Pydi Karthik.

Probable Playing XIs

Brno Rangers

Dylan Steyn (C), Ali Kashif, Sony Mitra (WK), Rahat Ali, Jan Hoffmann, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kania Lal, Kudzai Chomusora, Somsuvro Basu, Sandeep Tiwari, Zain Tariq.

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Divyendra Singh (C & WK), Sabawoon Davizi, Pradeep Gangappa, Amritpal Rai, Andrew Sim, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Sahil Grover, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Yashwantha Salian, Pankaj Pundir, Piyush Kumar.

Match Details

Match: Brno Rangers vs Prague Barbarians Vandals, Match 19

Date & Time: 7th May 2021, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Vinor Cricket Ground is a sporting one with an average 1st innings score of 89 runs. The wicket is better suited to the pacers as compared to the spinners. The batsmen will need to spend some time in the middle before attacking the bowlers for maximums. The wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it chase.

BRG vs PBV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Divyendra Singh, Sahil Grover, Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif, Sabawoon Davizi, Pankaj Pundir, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Rahat Ali, Piyush Kumar, Amritpal Rai, Somsuvro Basu.

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi. Vice-Captain: Divyendra Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Divyendra Singh, Sahil Grover, Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif, Sabawoon Davizi, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Rahat Ali, Piyush Kumar, Amritpal Rai, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kania Lal.

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi. Vice-Captain: Rahat Ali.