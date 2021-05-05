BRG vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague match - May 6, 2021

In the 16th match of the ECS T10 Prague tournament, Brno Rangers will take on the Prague Barbarians Vandals at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Thursday.

The Brno Rangers are coming into this tournament after defeating the Brno Raiders in the grand final of the ECN Czech Super Series Week 4, 2020, by 43 runs. Somesekhar Banerjee scored 52 runs in four matches last season to top the run charts for his team. Rahat Ali topped the wicket-taking charts with eight scalps.

Prague Barbarians Vandals are dominating Group B after winning two matches they have played so far in the tournament. They defeated United CC by eight wickets in their previous match and are looking confident of continuing their winning ways.

Squads to choose from

Brno Rangers

Abhijit Kar, Dylan Steyn, Kudzai Chomusora, Saeed Khan, Saeed Rasul, Sitaram Prabhukhot, Somesekhar Banerjee, Vikram Padigala, Rahat Ali, Sandeep Tiwari, Tripurari Kania Lal, Ali Kashif, Jan Hoffmann, Naveed Ahmed, Somsuvro Basu, Sony Mitra, Ushan Gunathilake, Vishnu Revi

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Amritpal Rai, Jahanur Hoque, Pydi Karthik, Uday Gali, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Pankaj Pundir, Piyush Kumar, Ravi Sangam, Bilal Samad, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Sabawoon Davizi, Sagar Madhireddy, Sumit Pokdiyal, Vamshi Krishna, Yashwantha Salian, Divyendra Singh, Pradeep Gangappa, Sahil Grover

Probable Playing XIs

Brno Rangers

Somesekhar Banerjee, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Ushan Gunathilake, Vikram Padigala, Naveed Ahmed, Dylan Steyn, Sandeep Tiwari, Somsuvro Basu, Rahat Ali, Ali Kashif, Jan Hoffmann

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Divyendra Singh, Sabawoon Davizi, Pradeep Gangappa, Sagar Madhireddy, Yashwantha Salian, Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar, Sahil Grover, Uday Gali, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Andrew Sim

Match Details

Match: Brno Rangers vs Prague Barbarians Vandals, Match 16

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground

Date and Time (IST): 6th May, 6:30 PM

Pitch report

The two-paced wicket at the Vinor Cricket Ground is troubling multiple teams, with a few sides scoring more than 130 runs while other teams managing less than 90 runs on the same wicket. With both batting first and chasing teams enjoying on this surface, it will be an interesting encounter.

We can expect the first innings par score to be around 90-120. The bowlers will be rewarded with wickets if they hit the right lines and lengths.

ECS T10 Prague 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BRG vs PBV)

BRG vs PBV Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Divyendra Singh, Sahil Grover, Dylan Steyn, Vikram Padigala, Sabawoon Davizi, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Ali Kashif, Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar, Sandeep Tiwari, Somsuvro Basu

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi Vice-captain: Muralidhara Vandrasi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ushan Gunathilake, Sahil Grover, Uday Gali, Dylan Steyn, Sabawoon Davizi, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar, Sandeep Tiwari, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Sagar Madhireddy

Captain: Dylan Steyn Vice-captain: Piyush Kumar