BRG vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague match - May 8, 2021

In the 22nd match of the ECS T10 Prague tournament, Brno Rangers will play against United CC at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Brno Rangers are completely unstoppable after clinching four victories in the four matches they have played so far in the tournament. Their most recent win came against the Prague Barbarians Vandals by an inspiring 10-wicket margin. The Vandals scored 42/1 in a rain-curtailed five-over game. Rangers took just 4.3 overs to chase down the total.

Meanwhile, United CC are having a completely different tournament when compared to Rangers. They have managed to win just one game and have lost three encounters so far. United CC were successful in their previous game against Prague CC Rooks as they defeated them by seven wickets. The Rooks posted 47/7 in 10 overs while United CC took just 6.4 overs to chase down the total.

The Brno Rangers are the favorites going into this contest.

Squads to choose from

Brno Rangers

Abhijit Kar, Dylan Steyn, Kudzai Chomusora, Saeed Khan, Saeed Rasul, Sitaram Prabhukhot, Somesekhar Banerjee, Vikram Padigala, Rahat Ali, Sandeep Tiwari, Tripyrari Kania Lal, Ali Kashif, Jan Hoffmann, Naveed Ahmed, Somsuvro Basu, Sony Mitra, Ushan Gunathilake, Vishnu Revi

United CC

Abhishek Deshpande, Manish Singh, Meet Parikh, Rhuturaj Magare, Senthil Kumar, Shashvat Raizada, Shyamal Joshi, Vivek Shankar, Chaitanya Parachure, Mustafa Nawab, Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Saurabh Await, Ayush Sharma, Kunal Deshmukh, Piyushsingh Baghel, Rakesh Bomishetti, Ritesh Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh, Amit Pangarkar, Chetan Sharma, Ghanshyam Kumar

Probable Playing XIs

Brno Rangers

Dylan Steyn(c), Ali Kashif, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Rahat Ali, Naveed Ahmed, Kudzai Chomusora, Saeed Rasul, Sandeep Tiwari, Somsuvro Basu, Jan Hoffmann(wk), Zain Tariq

United CC

Pramod Bagauly(c), Shyamal Joshi, Amit Pangarkar, Neelesh Pandit, Chetan Sharma, Mustafa Nawab, Abhimanyu Singh(wk), Ayush Sharma, Piyushsingh Baghel, Manish Singh, Ritesh Khanna

Match Details

Match: Brno Rangers vs United CC, Match 22

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground

Date and Time (IST): 8th May, 2:30 PM

Pitch report

It’s getting tougher for batsmen to milk runs on this surface. Bowlers are getting a lot of assistance right from the word go. We can expect the first innings scores to be around 70-80, with chasing teams having a better understanding of the wicket.

With the wicket on the slower side, batsmen need to spend some time before going for their shots. Slow bowlers and spinners are expected to reap the benefits.

ECS T10 Prague 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BRG vs UCC)

BRG vs UCC Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jan Hoffmann, Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif, Shyamal Joshi, Ayush Sharma, Piyushsingh Baghel, Pramod Bagauly, Rahat Ali, Mustafa Nawab, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Somsuvro Basu

Captain: Ayush Sharma Vice-captain: Dylan Steyn

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhimanyu Singh, Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif, Kudzai Chomusora, Ayush Sharma, Piyushsingh Baghel, Pramod Bagauly, Neelesh Pandit, Mustafa Nawab, Somsuvro Basu, Naveed Ahmed

Captain: Piyushsingh Baghel Vice-captain: Ali Kashif