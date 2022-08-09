BRI vs BER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for FanCode ECS T10 - Dresden 2022, Match 31 & 32

BSV Britannia (BRI) will take on Berlin CC (BER) in back-to-back matches of the FanCode ECS T10 - Dresden 2022 on Tuesday (August 9) at the Rugby Cricket Ground in Dresden.

BSV Britannia haven't had a great start to the season as they have lost both of their last two matches to USG Chemnitz. Berlin CC, on the other hand, have won two of their last four games. They won their last match against the Fuchse Berlin Lions by six wickets.

BSV Britannia will try their best to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Berlin CC are a relatively better team. Berlin CC are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

BRI vs BER Probable Playing XI

BRI Playing XI

Saade Ali Jan (wk), Sourabh Krishnatrey, Sanish Goyal, Ayush Pandey, Mohit Negi, Mohan Dayanandan, Vishal Panjwani, Harsha Gopireddy, Himanshu Himansh, Waleed Ahmed, Gurpreet Singh

BER Playing XI

Karan Singh, Sagar Kataria, Abhilash Anantharam (wk), Sahil Lal, Awais Zafar, Saddam Gill, Imran Bukhari, Nick Kraiger, Jatinder Vashisht, Tirth Trivedi, Ata Ahmad

Match Details

BRI vs BER, FanCode ECS T10 - Dresden 2022, Match 31 & 32

Date and Time: August 09, 2022, 4:00 PM IST & 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Ground, Dresden

Pitch Report

The surface at the Rugby Cricket Ground in Dresden is likely to be a good one to bat on. It has been a high-scoring ground. However, there could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers. Any score over 90 runs could be considered a par total.

BRI vs BER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Ali Jan, who has played exceptionally well in the last two matches, is the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. J Bunyan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Kataria and M Negi are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. J Vashisht is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Gill and N Kraiger are the best all-rounders to select for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Tiwari is another good pick for today's Dream11 team as he took two wickets in the last match against the Fuchse Berlin Lions.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Bukhari and W Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Pandey is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in BRI vs BER Dream11 prediction team

S Gill (BER)

N Kraiger (BER)

I Bukhari (BER)

BSV Britannia vs Berlin CC: Important stats for Dream11 team

S Kataria - 79 runs

S Gill - 32 runs and three wickets

I Bukhari - Six runs and five wickets

BSV Britannia vs Berlin CC Dream11 Prediction Today (Portugal T10 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: J Bunyan, S Ali Jan, S Kataria, M Negi, J Vashisht, N Kraiger, M Tiwari, S Gill, I Bukhari, W Ahmed, A Pandey

Captain: N Kraiger Vice Captain: S Gill

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: J Bunyan, S Ali Jan, S Kataria, S Krishnatrey, J Vashisht, N Kraiger, M Tiwari, S Gill, I Bukhari, W Ahmed, G Singh

Captain: N Kraiger Vice Captain: J Vashisht

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das