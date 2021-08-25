BRI vs BICA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Dresden Matches 33 & 34

Britannia CC will take on Berlin International Cricket Academy in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden matches at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Wednesday.

Britannia CC have won three out of their six ECS T10 Dresden matches and are currently placed in second spot in the Group B points table. They beat USC Magdeburg by a massive 72-run margin in their last match. Berlin International Cricket Academy, on the other hand, have won two out of their four matches and are currently placed just below their opponents in the Group B standings. They won their last ECS T10 Dresden match against USC Magdeburg by eight wickets.

BRI vs BICA Probable Playing 11 Today

BRI XI

Rohit Singh (C), Faisal Qasim, Sagar Kataria (WK), Richard O’Grady, Waqas Virk, Vishal Panjwani, Kashif Mahmood, Darshak Savaj, Waleed Ahmed, Arjun Reddy, Himanshu Himansh.

BICA XI

Arun Kumar (C), Chanti Pasupuleti, Mitul Patel (WK), Abhi Panchal, Sagar Jariwala, Kuldeep Singh, Amar Shankarappa, Chandu Nagasai, Ravi Vanukuri, Sandan Chintanippu, Vaibhav Patil.

Match Details

BRI vs BICA, Matches 33 & 34, ECS T10 Dresden

Date and Time: 25th August 2021, 12:30 PM & 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV is a sporting one. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batsmen will get full value for their shots. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. Teams winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board, with the average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue being 114 runs.

Today’s BRI vs BICA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sagar Kataria: Kataria hasn't performed as per the expectations in the ECS T10 Dresden so far, managing only 24 runs at a strike rate of 160.00 in five matches. But he is a quality player who can prove to be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batsmen

Ravi Vanukuri: Vanukuri is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Wednesday. He has scored 36 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 240 while also picking up six wickets in four matches.

Vishal Panjwani: Panjwani has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Britannia CC this season. He has scored 49 runs at a strike rate of 158.06 and also taken four wickets in five outings.

All-rounders

Rohit Singh: Singh has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball this season. He has scored 178 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of close to 280 while also picking up four wickets in five ECS T10 Dresden matches.

Faisal Qasim: Qasim has impressed everyone with his all-around performances in the tournament. He has scored 59 runs and taken seven wickets, including his best figures of 3/6, in five outings.

Bowlers

Waleed Ahmed: Ahmed has bowled pretty well in the ECS T10 Dresden. He has picked up six wickets, including his best figures of 2/3, in five matches.

Chandu Nagasai: Nagasai has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of ECS T10 Dresden matches, scalping four wickets at an economy rate of just 5.75. He has been one of the most economical bowlers for the Berlin International Cricket Academy this season.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRI vs BICA Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Singh (BRI) - 471 points

Faisal Qasim (BRI) - 335 points

Ravi Vanukuri (BICA) - 303 points

Vishal Panjwani (BRI) - 225 points

Waleed Ahmed (BRI) - 210 points

Important Stats for BRI vs BICA Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Singh: 178 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 278.12 and ER - 8.62

Faisal Qasim: 59 runs and 7 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 178.78 and ER - 7.28

Ravi Vanukuri: 36 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 240.00 and ER - 6.20

Vishal Panjwani: 49 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 158.06 and ER - 8.00

Chanti Pasupuleti: 116 runs in 4 matches; SR - 190.16

BRI vs BICA Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)

BRI vs BICA Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sagar Kataria, Vishal Panjwani, Chanti Pasupuleti, Ravi Vanukuri, Vaibhav Patil, Rohit Singh, Faisal Qasim, Sandan Chintanippu, Waleed Ahmed, Waqas Virk, Chandu Nagasai.

Captain: Rohit Singh. Vice-captain: Vishal Panjwani.

BRI vs BICA Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sagar Kataria, Richard O’Grady, Vishal Panjwani, Ravi Vanukuri, Vaibhav Patil, Rohit Singh, Faisal Qasim, Abhi Panchal, Waqas Virk, Himanshu Himansh, Chandu Nagasai.

Captain: Rohit Singh. Vice-captain: Faisal Qasim.

Edited by Samya Majumdar