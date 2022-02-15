BRI vs BJA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022, Match 10

Brigade will take on Bjorvika in Match 10 of Group B at the European Cricket League 2022 on Tuesday, 15th February 2022. The match will be held at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain.

The Brigade got off to a disappointing start in the tournament with a 53-run loss against Griffins. However, they bounced back soon after with a seven-wicket win against Indo-Bulgarian in their next game.

Meanwhile, Bjorvika have also had a similar run in the competition and are currently third in the table. They lost their opening game against Royal Tigers but followed it up with a seven-wicket win over Zagreb Sokol in their previous outing.

BRI vs BJA Probable Playing 11 Today

Brigade

Andrew Britton (c), David Barr, Iftikhar Hussain, Graeme McCarter, Adam McDaid, Ryan Barr, David Murdock, Nick Gray, Ryan Macbeth, Simon Olphert(wk), Oisín Reynolds

Bjorvika

Usman Haider (c) (wk), Waheed Anjum, Sufyan Saleem, Ayaz Bhatti, Qamar Ejaz, Muhammad Afzaal, Usman Arif, Khurram Shahzad, Farkh Rasool, Zahid Ashraf, Waseem Abbas

Match Details

Match: Brigade vs Bjorvika, Match 10

Date and Time: Tuesday, 15th February at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is usually ideal for batters. However, that has not been the case in the recent matches played here. Bowlers have proved to be effective and have dominated the proceedings by keeping the batters on their toes.

Today’s BRI vs BJA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

David Barr: Despite being a wicketkeeper, David Barr has proved to be a fine all-rounder. He has scored some quick runs with the bat and has also picked up three wickets in two games.

Batters

Sufyan Saleem: Saleem has showcased why he is rated so highly in the T10 circuit. He has 71 runs and a couple of wickets to his name in two outings.

Iftikhar Hussain: Hussain hasn’t made much impact with the bat but has been consistent with the ball. In two games, he has scored 29 runs and has grabbed two wickets.

All-rounders

Malik Usman Arif: Usman is a great all-rounder pick for today’s game. He has performed well with the ball, having picked up three wickets in two outings.

Ryan Barr: Ryan had a great outing last time out, taking two wickets at an economy of four. Overall, he has managed to take three wickets in two games.

Bowlers

Farkh Rasool: Rasool has been exceptional with the ball, having taken four wickets in two games. In the previous game, he grabbed three wickets at an economy of six.

Ryan Macbeth: Ryan is known for his ability to pick up vital wickets. In two games, he has managed to take three wickets while also scoring quickly at the death.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRI vs BJA Dream11 prediction team

Sufyan Saleem: 176 points

Farkh Rasool: 138 points

Ryan Macbeth: 134 points

David Barr: 134 points

Usman Arif: 123 points

Important stats for BRI vs BJA Dream11 prediction team

Sufyan Saleem: Two matches, 71 runs, two wickets

Farkh Rasool: Two matches, four wickets

Ryan Macbeth: Two matches, three wickets

David Barr: Two matches, three wickets

Usman Arif: Two matches, three wickets

BRI vs BJA Dream11 Prediction Today

BRI vs BJA Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: David Barr, Sufyan Saleem, Iftikhar Hussain, Usman Arif, Ryan Barr, Farkh Rasool, Ryan Macbeth, Usman Haider, Adam McDaid, David Murdock, Khurram Shahzad

Captain: Sufyan Saleem Vice-Captain: Farkh Rasool

BRI vs BJA Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: David Barr, Sufyan Saleem, Iftikhar Hussain, Usman Arif, Ryan Barr, Farkh Rasool, Ryan Macbeth, Qamar Ejaz, Waseem Abbas, Graeme McCarter, Andrew Britton

Captain: Usman Arif Vice-Captain: Ryan Macbeth

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee