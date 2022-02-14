BRI vs GRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 1

Brigade (BRI) will take on Griffins (GRI) in the first match of the European Cricket League 2022 on Monday, 14 February, at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Following the end of the first leg of the tournament, Group B action will begin. Both teams will look to start their respective campaigns with a win on Monday.

BRI vs GRI Probable Playing XIs

BRI XI

David Murdock, Adam McDaid, Iftikhar Hussain, David Barr (wk), Ewan Wilson, Nick Gray, Ryan Barr, Simon Olphert, Ryan MacBeth, Oisin Reynolds, Graeme McCarter.

GRI XI

David Hooper, Ben Fitchet, Damian Wallen, Adam Martel, Glenn Le Tissier (wk), Jordan Martel, Luke Le Tissier, Luke Bichard, Rob Thomson, Adam Wakeford, Dane Mullen.

Match Details

Match: Brigade vs Griffins, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: February 14, 2022; 03:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Cartama Oval Stadium is expected to be batting-friendly, with some early movement for pacers. So batters will need to be patient while hitting their shots in the initial overs.

Today's ACT vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

David Barr: Barr has scored 89 runs in six games. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

David Hooper: Hooper is an experienced batter in his team, and has scored 148 runs at an average of 8.22. He also has 21 wickets against his name. His all-rounder abilities make him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Ewan Wilson: He excelled with both bat and ball in his previous game, scoring 17 runs and taking two wickets. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game as well.

Bowlers

Luke Bichard: He has looked in good form in recent games, and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team. Bichard has picked up 20 wickets in his last 36 games at an average of 17.63.

Three best players to pick in BRI vs GRI Dream11 prediction team

Oisin Reynolds (BRI).

Ben Fitchet (GRI).

David Murdock (BRI).

Key stats for BRI vs GRI Dream11 prediction team

Adam Martel - 193 runs and 12 wickets in his last 20 games; batting average: 9.65.

Ben Fitchet – 66 runs in his last four games; batting average: 16.5.

Jordan Martel - 13 runs and six wickets in his last three games; bowling average: 9.83.

BRI vs GRI Dream11 Prediction

BRI vs GRI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: David Barr, David Hooper, David Murdock, Ben Fitchet, Luke Le Tissier, Jordan Martel, Ewan Wilson, Adam Martel, Luke Bichard, Ryan MacBeth, Oisin Reynolds.

Captain: Adam Martel. Vice-captain: Ewan Wilson.

BRI vs GRI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: David Barr, David Hooper, David Murdock, Ben Fitchet, Luke Le Tissier, Jordan Martel, Ewan Wilson, Adam Martel, Ryan MacBeth, Oisin Reynolds, Rob Thomson.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Adam Martel. Vice-captain: David Murdock.

Edited by Bhargav