BRI vs INB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10 Match 3

Brigade (BRI) will take on Indo-Bulgarian (INB) in the third match of the European Cricket League 2022 on Monday, 14 February, at Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain.

Now that the Group A matches of the tournament have been successfully concluded, it is time for the second round of games in Group B. Both teams will be ready to give tough competition to each other in a bid to do well in the tournament.

The Indo-Bulgarians have invested a lot of faith in new talent this year and they will all be looking forward to their first match in the tournament.

BRI vs INB Probable Playing XIs

BRI XI

David Murdock, Adam McDaid, Iftikhar Hussain, David Barr (wk), Ewan Wilson, Nick Gray, Ryan Barr, Simon Olphert, Ryan MacBeth, Oisin Reynolds, Graeme McCarter.

INB XI

Gagandeep Singh-I, Rohit Singh-I, Sid Kulkarni, Prakash Mishra, Suraj Negi (wk), Rohit Dhiman, Rohan Patel, Chris Webster, Hristo Lakov, Jamie Batten, Deepak Duhan.

Match Details

Match: Brigade vs Indo-Bulgarians, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: February 14, 2022; 05:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval Stadium is a balanced one and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. Spinners enjoyed bowling here, especially in the second inning considering the dew factors. Anything above 80 runs will be a par score on this track.

Today's BRI vs INB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

David Barr: Barr has scored 89 runs in six games and could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Gagandeep Singh: Gagandeep Singh is a talented batter in his team and has scored 1728 runs at an average of 44.31 overall. He also has seven wickets against his name. His all-round abilities make him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Prakash Mishra: Mishra could deliver with both bat and ball in the upcoming game. He has scored 53 runs and has taken seven wickets in his last 14 games. Mishra could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game and get you some important points as well.

Bowlers

Hristo Lakov: He is a genuine wicket-taker for his team and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team for this game. Lakov has picked up five wickets in his last four games at an average of 21.40.

Three best players to pick in BRI vs INB Dream11 prediction team

Ryan MacBeth (BRI).

Oisin Reynolds (BRI).

Nick Gray (BRI).

Key stats for BRI vs INB Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Singh - 741 runs and 30 wickets in his last 38 games; batting average: 23.90.

Ewan Wilson – 17 runs and two wickets in his last game; batting average: 17.00.

Rohit Dhiman - 17 runs and seven wickets in his last 14 games; bowling average: 8.43.

BRI vs INB Dream11 Prediction

Brigade vs Indo-Bulgarian Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: David Barr, Sid Kulkarni, Gagandeep Singh-I, Rohit Singh-I, David Murdock, Prakash Mishra, Rohit Dhiman, Ewan Wilson, Graeme McCarter, Hristo Lakov, Ryan MacBeth.

Captain: Ewan Wilson | Vice-captain: Gagandeep Singh-I.

Brigade vs Indo-Bulgarian Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: David Barr, Gagandeep Singh-I, Rohit Singh-I, David Murdock, Rohan Patel, Prakash Mishra, Rohit Dhiman, Ewan Wilson, Hristo Lakov, Ryan MacBeth, Jamie Batten.

Captain: Ewan Wilson | Vice-captain: Prakash Mishra.

