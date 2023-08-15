BRI vs RCD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Dresden T10, Match 9

The 9th match of the ECS Dresden T10 will see BSV Britannia 1892 (BRI) squaring off against RC Dresden (RCD) at the Rugby Cricket Stadium in Dresden on Tuesday, August 15.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BRI vs RCD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. BSV Britannia 1892 have various in-form players, who can help them win ECS season.

RC Dresden will give it their all to win the match, but BSV Britannia 1892 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BRI vs RCD Match Details

The 9th match of the ECS Dresden T10 will be played on August 15 at the Rugby Cricket Stadium in Dresden. The game is set to take place at 6:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BRI vs RCD, Match 9

Date and Time: 15th August 2023, 6:45 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Stadium, Dresden

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

BRI vs RCD Form Guide

BRI - Will be playing their first match

RCD - Will be playing their first match

BRI vs RCD Probable Playing XI

BRI Playing XI

No injury updates

Saad Ali Jan, Faisal Khan, Sanish Goyal, Rohit Singh, Waqas Virk, Waleed Ahmed (c), Sourabh Krishnatrey, Dixit Navadia, Himanshu Himansh, Janpreet Singh, Barathvaaj Ganesan

RCD Playing XI

No injury updates

Mustafa Khan Yousefzai (wk), Sandeep Kamboj (c), Albin Alias, Azam Ali Rajput, Vivek Nandkumar Chakankar, Belal Zadran, Aminullah Hakimi, Vikas Manjunatha, Rahul Grover, Mohammadi Omid, Shahrukh Khan

BRI vs RCD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Khan

M Khan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. V Manjunatha is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Ganesan

V Mehta and B Ganesan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Jan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Singh

F Qasim and R Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Himanshu is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

W Virk

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Chandnani and W Virk. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. W Ahmed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BRI vs RCD match captain and vice-captain choices

R Singh

R Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy.

B Ganesan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Ganesan as he will bat in the top order and bowl a few overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for BRI vs RCD, Match 9

R Singh

B Ganesan

F Qasim

H Himanshu

V Mehta

BSV Britannia 1892 vs RC Dresden Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

BSV Britannia 1892 vs RC Dresden Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Khan

Batters: B Ganesan, V Mehta, S Jan

All-rounders: H Himanshu, R Singh, F Qasim, S Goyal

Bowlers: W Virk, W Ahmed, K Chandnani

BSV Britannia 1892 vs RC Dresden Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Khan

Batters: B Ganesan, V Mehta

All-rounders: H Himanshu, R Singh, F Qasim

Bowlers: W Virk, W Ahmed, K Chandnani, A Kumar, G Mamillapalli