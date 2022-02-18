BRI vs ROT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Qualifier 1

The Brigade (BRI) will be up against the Royal Tigers (ROT) in the first qualifier of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

The Brigade won both of their ECL T10 Group B Super Three matches and finished atop the standings. The Royal Tigers, on the other hand, managed just one win and finished just below their opponents in the standings.

BRI vs ROT Probable Playing 11 Today

BRI XI

Andrew Britton (C), David Barr, Simon Olphert (WK), Iftikhar Hussain, Graeme McCarter, Adam McDaid, Ryan Barr, Nick Gray, Ryan MacBeth, Oisín Reynolds, Jack Hall.

ROT XI

Harsh Mandhyan (C), Zeeshan Kukikhel, Stan Ahuja (WK), Zahir Safi, Abhishek Kheterpal, Marc Ahuja, Khaibar Deldar, Akramullah Malikzada, Arslan Basharat, Shubham Dhari, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman.

Match Details

BRI vs ROT, Qualifier 1, ECL T10

Date and Time: 18th February 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue being 102 runs.

Today’s BRI vs ROT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Stan Ahuja: Ahuja has been in decent form with the bat in the ECL T10, scoring 72 runs at a strike rate of 126.31 in seven matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Adam McDaid: McDaid has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Brigade. He has scored 111 runs at a strike rate of close to 130.58 in seven outings.

Zahir Safi: Safi is a hard-hitting batter who has scored 104 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 212.24 in seven matches.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Kukikhel: Kukikhel has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has scored 211 runs and also picked up four wickets in seven matches.

Graeme McCarter: McCarter has scored 190 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 195-plus while also picking up two wickets in seven matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Iftikhar Hussain: Hussain is currently the Brigade's leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets in seven matches.

Harsh Mandhyan: Mandhyan has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.78 while also scoring 64 runs in seven matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRI vs ROT Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Kukikhel (ROT) - 556 points

Iftikhar Hussain (BRI) - 524 points

Abhishek Kheterpal (ROT) - 459 points

David Barr (BRI) - 439 points

Ryan MacBeth (BRI) - 411 points

Important Stats for BRI vs ROT Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Kukikhel: 211 runs and 4 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 186.72 and ER - 13.00

Iftikhar Hussain: 83 runs and 11 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 172.91 and ER - 8.00

Abhishek Kheterpal: 118 runs and 7 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 171.01 and ER - 7.07

David Barr: 36 runs and 11 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 124.13 and ER - 9.42

Ryan MacBeth: 65 runs and 8 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 180.55 and ER - 8.57

BRI vs ROT Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

BRI vs ROT Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stan Ahuja, Zahir Safi, Khaibar Deldar, Adam McDaid, Graeme McCarter, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Abhishek Kheterpal, Harsh Mandhyan, Ryan MacBeth, Iftikhar Hussain, David Barr.

Captain: Zeeshan Kukikhel. Vice-captain: Ryan MacBeth.

BRI vs ROT Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stan Ahuja, Zahir Safi, Khaibar Deldar, Adam McDaid, Graeme McCarter, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Abhishek Kheterpal, Ryan Barr, Ryan MacBeth, Iftikhar Hussain, David Barr.

Captain: Zeeshan Kukikhel. Vice-captain: Abhishek Kheterpal.

Edited by Samya Majumdar