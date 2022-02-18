BRI vs ROT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECL T10, final

The Brigade (BRI) will play the Royal Tigers (ROT) in their final match of the European Cricket League T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

The Brigade won the playoffs by seven runs, defeating Griffins in a closely contested affair. Ryan Macbeth scored 55 in the last game, and is expected to score big in this match too.

Meanwhile, the Royal Tigers have had a wonderful campaign, winning four of their five league games. They then beat Bjorvika convincingly in the qualifier to make it to the final. Their confidence will be high when they go against the Brigade.

BRI vs ROT Probable Playing XIs

BRI XI

Graeme McCarter, Ryan McBeth, Andrew Britton (c), Adam McDaid, Iftikhar Hussain, David Murdock, David Barr, Ryan Barr, Nick Gray, Simon Olpert, Oisin Reynolds.

ROT XI

Harsh Mandhyan (C), Zeeshan Kukikhel, Zahir Safi, Abhishek Ahuja, Abhishek Kheterpal, Marc Ahuja, Sufiyan Mohammed, Abhitesh Prashar, Khaibar Deldar, Shubham Dhari, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman.

Match Details

Match: Brigade vs Royal Tigers, Sharjah CBFS T10, 2022.

Date and Time: February 18 2022; 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a balanced one, favouring batters. Pacers should get some movement with the new ball. Anything above 100 runs could be a par score.

Today's BRI vs ROT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abhishek Ahuja: He has scored 67 runs in his last eight games at an average of 8.375, and has been decent behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Adam McDaid: He has been one of the most important players for his team, scoring 140 runs at an average of 17.5 in eight innings. He is a must-have in your BRI vs ROT Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Iftikhar Hussain: Hussain is one of the top all-rounders in his team. He has scored 84 runs, and has picked up 12 wickets in his last eight games. Hussain could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

David Barr: David is a leading and genuine wicket-taker for his team. He has picked up 12 wickets in his last eight games, and is also quite handy with the bat.

Three best players to pick in BRI vs ROT Dream11 prediction team

Ryan Barr (BRI): 267 points.

Vigneshwaran Jayaraman (ROT): 277 points.

Simon Olphert (BRI): 142 points.

Key stats for BRI vs ROT Dream11 prediction team

Graeme McCarter - 208 runs and two wickets in his last eight games; batting average: 26.00.

Abhishek Kheterpal – 124 runs and nine wickets in his last eight games; bowling average: 22.63.

Andrew Britton - 99 runs and seven wickets in his last eight games; bowling average: 31.32.

BRI vs ROT Dream11 Prediction

BRI vs ROT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abhishek Ahuja, Zahir Safi, Khaibar Deldar, Adam McDaid, Graeme McCarter, Zeeshan Khan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Iftikhar Hussain, Harsh Mandhyan, Ryan McBeth, David Barr.

Captain: Abhishek Kheterpal. Vice-captain: Zeeshan Khan.

BRI vs ROT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhishek Ahuja, Zahir Safi, Khaibar Deldar, Adam McDaid, Graeme McCarter, Zeeshan Khan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Iftikhar Hussain, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Ryan McBeth, David Barr.

Captain: Abhishek Kheterpal. Vice-captain: Iftikhar Hussain.

Edited by Bhargav