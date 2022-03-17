BRI vs TW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ECL T10, Championship Week Match 5

The Brigade (BRI) will lock horns with Tunbridge Wells (TW) in the Championship Week's fifth match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

The Brigade finished second in Group B, having won four of their five games. They beat the Royal Tigers by seven wickets in their last outing. Tunbridge Wells, on the other hand, finished second in Group A, winning four out of their five fixtures. They defeated Dreux by 27 runs in their last match.

BRI vs TW Probable Playing 11 Today

BRI XI

Simon Olphert (WK), Adam McDaid, David Murdock, Nick Gray, Jack Hall, Iftikhar Hussain, Graeme McCarter, Andrew Britton (C), Ryan MacBeth, David Barr, Ryan Barr.

TW XI

Chris Williams (C), Alex Williams, Mark McClean, Matt Barker, Viraj Bhatia, Dave Smith, Christian Davis, Ian McLean, Michael Waller, Liam Buttery (WK), Bailey Wightman.

Match Details

BRI vs TW, Match 5, ECL T10

Date and Time: 17th March 2022, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. But the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. With this being a shortened five-over-a-side game, chasing should be the preferred option. Anything over the 50-run mark should be a good first-innings total.

Today’s BRI vs TW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Williams: Williams has smashed 210 runs at a strike rate of 221.05 in eight outings and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Adam McDaid: McDaid has scored 182 runs at a strike rate of 158.26 in nine matches. He could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your team.

Alex Williams: Williams is Tunbridge Wells' top run-scorer with 216 runs in eight matches.

All-rounders

Iftikhar Hussain: Hussain has scored 118 runs at a strike rate of 166.19, while also picking up 12 wickets in nine matches. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Dave Smith: Smith is a quality all-rounder capable of effectively contributing with both the bat and ball. He has scalped nine wickets and scored 65 runs in eight matches.

Bowlers

Matt Barker: Barker has picked up seven wickets in eight matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who will lead Tunbridge's bowling attack on Wednesday.

David Barr: Barr has been in decent form in the ECL T10, having scalped 13 wickets at an economy rate of 9.33 in nine matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRI vs TW Dream11 prediction team

Iftikhar Hussain (BRI) - 619 points

Alex Williams (TW) - 481 points

Dave Smith (TW) - 474 points

Ryan MacBeth (BRI) - 473 points

Andrew Britton (BRI) - 417 points

Important Stats for BRI vs TW Dream11 prediction team

Iftikhar Hussain: 118 runs and 12 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 166.19 and ER - 8.41

Alex Williams: 216 runs and 3 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 216.00 and ER - 7.75

Dave Smith: 65 runs and 9 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 191.17 and ER - 7.72

Ryan MacBeth: 92 runs and 9 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 191.66 and ER – 9.50

Andrew Britton: 103 runs and 8 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 153.73 and ER – 10.33

BRI vs TW Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

BRI vs TW Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Williams, Ian McLean, Alex Williams, Adam McDaid, Ryan MacBeth, Dave Smith, Andrew Britton, Iftikhar Hussain, Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker, Ryan Barr.

Captain: Iftikhar Hussain. Vice-captain: Alex Williams.

BRI vs TW Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Williams, Ian McLean, Alex Williams, Adam McDaid, Graeme McCarter, Ryan MacBeth, Andrew Britton, Iftikhar Hussain, Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker, Ryan Barr.

Captain: Iftikhar Hussain. Vice-captain: Andrew Britton.

