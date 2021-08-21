BRI vs USGC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For ECS T10 Dresden Matches 21 & 22 

Britannia CC will be up against USG Chemnitz in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden matches at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Monday.

Britannia CC won the ECS T10 Dresden 2020 final against Britannia CC owing to having a better net run rate last season; the match was abandoned due to rain. The defending champions will have high hopes from German international Rohit Singh as they seek to go all the way again. USG Chemnitz, on the other hand, lost against eventual champions Britannia CC in the semi-finals to before succumbing to the RC Dresden in the Bronze final. The Rajesh Nagaraja-led side will be hoping to perform well and reach the ECS T10 Dresden final this time around.

BRI vs USGC Probable Playing 11 Today

BRI

Janpreet Singh, Rohit Singh (C), Vishal Panjwani, Sanish Goyal, Waleed Ahmed, Waqas Virk, Kumar Shouradhya, Sagar Kataria, Gaurav Lohia, Faisal Khan, Kashif Mahmood (WK).

USGC XI

Gopinath Manoharan, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, GN Khan, Varun Soraganvi, Adith Narayanan, Abhishek Sahni, Adbul Basir Andar, Rajesh Nagaraja (C), Saeedullah Amarkheal, Sahith Reddy, Sandeep Gowda (WK).

Match Details

BRI vs USGC, Matches 21 & 22, ECS T10 Dresden

Date and Time: 21st August 2021, 12:30 PM & 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV is a batting paradise. With the ball coming onto the bat nicely, the batsmen will get the full value for their shots. One must not hesitate to bat first upon winning the toss as the majority of the ECS T10 Dresden matches played on this ground have been won by teams batting first. The average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue is 105 runs.

Today’s EIH vs VIK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Gopinath Manoharan: Manoharan was USG Chemnitz’s highest run-scorer last season, scoring 149 runs in 10 matches. He is also expected to carry much of his team's run-scoring responsibilities this time around.

Batsmen

Rohit Singh: The BSV Britannia skipper was sensational last season, scoring 201 runs and picking up 13 wickets. Singh could prove to be a fruitful multiplier choice in Saturday's double-header.

Rajesh Nagaraja: Although placed in the batsmen's section, Nagaraja is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points on the bowling front as well.

All-rounders

Sanish Goyal: Goyal impressed everyone with his all-around performances in the ECS T10 Dresden last term. His exceptional bowling and batting talent makes him a reliable captaincy choice.

Sahith Reddy: Reddy is a genuine wicket-taker who bowls pretty accurate lines and lengths. Reddy scalped eight wickets while scoring 26 runs last term.

Bowlers

Waqas Virk: Virk is a quality player who can pick up wickets at regular intervals and can score some quickfire runs as well. He took 13 wickets in the ECS T10 Dresden last season.

Waleed Ahmed: He scalped nine wickets in as many matches last term. Placed at just eight credits, Ahmed can prove to be a great budget pick on Saturday.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRI vs USGC Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Singh (EIH)

Sanish Goyal (EIH)

Sahith Reddy (BRI)

Rajesh Nagaraja (BRI)

Gopinath Manoharan (BRI)

Important Stats for BRI vs USGC Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Singh: 201 runs and 13 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 203.03 and ER - 6.18

Sanish Goyal: 121 runs and 13 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 135.95 and ER - 8.11

Sahith Reddy: 26 runs and 8 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 113.04 and ER - 9.95

Abdulsamad Stanikzai: 148 runs and 2 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 145.09 and ER - 9.55

Gopinath Manoharan: 149 runs in 10 matches; SR - 118.25

BRI vs USGC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)

BRI vs USGC Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gopinath Manoharan, Rohit Singh, Abhishek Sahni, Rajesh Nagaraja, Faisal Khan, Sanish Goyal, Adbul Basir Andar, Sahith Reddy, Waleed Ahmed, Waqas Virk, Adith Narayanan.

Captain: Rohit Singh. Vice-captain: Rajesh Nagaraja.

BRI vs USGC Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gopinath Manoharan, Rohit Singh, Abhishek Sahni, Rajesh Nagaraja, Faisal Khan, Sanish Goyal, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Sahith Reddy, Waleed Ahmed, Waqas Virk, Kumar Shouradhya.

Captain: Rohit Singh. Vice-captain: Sanish Goyal.

