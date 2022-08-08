BRI vs USGC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Match 25 and 26

BSV Britannia will take on USC Chemnitz in the 25th and 26th matches of the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 at the Rugby Cricket Dresden in Dresden on Monday, August 8.

This will be the first match of the campaign for BSV Britannia. They won the competition last season, beating Berlin CC in the final by a margin of 50 runs. They won five out of their eight group stage matches last season and finished second in the points table.

Meanwhile, USG Chemnitz have begun their campaign on a strong note. They got the better of the Fuchse Berlin Lions and are currently on top of the table.

BRI vs USGC Probable Playing 11 Today

BRI XI

Anirban Dan (wk), Athul Sundaresan, Darshak Savaj, Ayush Pandey, Mohit Negi, Jigyasu Nayyar, Manikandan Venkatesan, Harsha Gopireddy, Nagarjuna Reddy, Waleed Ahmed, Janpreet Singh.

USGC XI

Gopinath Manoharan, Sandeep Shivalinge Gowda (wk), Abdul Basir Andar (c), Sahith Reddy Kusukuntla, Sangeeth Udayan, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Rajesh Nagaraja, Varun Soraganvi, Ananthu Ajikumar, GN Khan, Saeedullah Amarkheal.

Match Details

BRI vs USGC, ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Match 25 and 26

Date and Time: August 08, 2022, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden

Pitch Report

The track is regarded as good for batting and high scores are quite common here. There are plenty of runs to offer and bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. A high-scoring match is likely.

Today’s BRI vs USGC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

G Manoharan is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper role for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 17 runs in two matches and will be eyeing a big knock.

Batters

A Pandey was instrumental in BSV Britannia’s tournament victory last season. He had scored 90 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 140.62. He had also picked up six wickets.

All-rounders

S Kusukuntla is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He has taken four wickets in two matches and should be the first-choice captaincy pick for your BRI vs USGC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Andar is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has amassed 57 runs in two matches and has also taken a wicket.

Bowlers

W Ahmed is expected to be the leader with the ball for BSV Britannia. In 16 T10 matches, he has taken 21 wickets at an average of 9.47.

Top 5 best players to pick in BRI vs USGC Dream11 prediction team

S Kusukuntla (USGC)

A Andar (USGC)

A Pandey (BRI)

W Ahmed (BRI)

A Ajikumar (USGC)

Important stats for BRI vs USGC Dream11 prediction team

S Kusukuntla: Four wickets

A Andar: 57 runs and one wicket

A Ajikumar: One wicket

A Pandey: 90 runs and six wickets last season

W Ahmed: 21 wickets in 16 T10 matches

BRI vs USGC Dream11 Prediction Today

BRI vs USGC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Manoharan, A Sahni, A Sundaresan, A Pandey, R Sibaji, S Kusukuntla, A Andar, R Nagaraja, A Ajikumar, N Reddy, W Ahmed.

Captain: A Andar, Vice-Captain: S Kusukuntla

BRI vs USGC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Manoharan, A Sahni, A Sundaresan, A Pandey, R Sibaji, S Kusukuntla, A Andar, R Nagaraja, A Ajikumar, N Reddy, W Ahmed.

Captain: A Pandey, Vice-Captain: A Sahni

